Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSE Ebix beta launches life Insurance on its platform

The launch of life insurance products by BSE Ebix is a major development from the company's perspective, since life insurance is traditionally one of the fastest growing insurance segments in the country. At present, the business sourcing in the life insurance segment in India is largely dominated by individual agents and the bank assurance channel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 12:26 IST
BSE Ebix beta launches life Insurance on its platform

BSE Ebix Insurance Broking, a joint venture of BSE and Ebix Fincorp Exchange, on Monday announced the beta launch of life insurance on its platform by enrolling Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance. With this launch, BSE Ebix now has the ability to handle insurance sales across the three key insurance verticals of life, health and auto insurance; using its omni-channel digital presence supplemented by the physical presence of BSE Ebix's thousands of point of sale persons (POSPs), the company said in a statement. The launch of life insurance products by BSE Ebix is a major development from the company's perspective, since life insurance is traditionally one of the fastest growing insurance segments in the country.

At present, the business sourcing in the life insurance segment in India is largely dominated by individual agents and the bank assurance channel. With the insurance brokers accounting for less than 2 per cent of the business in 2018-19, BSE Ebix with its technology and country wide expanse sees an opportunity to change this scenario in India. In order to offer a full bouquet of insurance to meet the diverse needs of the end customer, BSE Ebix also plans to offer other insurance products for commercial vehicles like trucks, tractor, auto, taxi; commercial products like fire, liability, shopkeeper insurance; and other personal lines of business like home, personal accident, travel insurance. BSE Ebix also plans to add many more insurance companies in each insurance vertical in coming days and months.

"Launch of life insurance on BSE Ebix platform further strengthens our offerings in the insurance segment. We have chosen these two life insurance companies for its brand and world class service in settlement of claim in private sector insurance,” said Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, BSE. BSE wants to leverage its world-class technology and expertise in transaction processing and risk management in insurance distribution, he stated. He, further, said the move will also help insurers expand their customer base through the combined reach of BSE and Ebix.

Ebix Group Chairman, President and CEO Robin Raina said, “ Through this venture, our goal is to revolutionise not only buying of insurance from a consumer perspective but also enable insurers to distribute insurance products in a highly efficient manner, while automating and integrating complex back-end processes seamlessly with front end distribution.” BSE Ebix had beta launched its operations on February 7, 2020, with the offering of private car and two-wheeler auto insurance..

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man stabbed to death by juveniles for objecting to bike stunts

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a juvenile and his two friends after the victim warned them not to perform bike stunts in west Delhis Raghubir Nagar, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Manish, a...

Paloma Gutiérrez Keever appointed to support growth of Centurion in Europe

The german-based on-demand legal firm has appointed Paloma Gutirrez Keever to support the firms lawyer on-demand offering, Centurion Plus, in Europe. From our Frankfurt office, Paloma will be supporting the growth of Centurion CenturionLG.c...

Japan, U.S. discuss jump in coronavirus cases at U.S. military bases

Japan and the United States are sharing information about coronavirus infections at U.S. military bases after an outbreak provoked ire in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, a top Japanese official said on Monday.Of the 62 individuals O...

Look out, Mars: Here we come with a fleet of spacecraft

Mars is about to be invaded by planet Earth big time. Three countries the United States, China, and the United Arab Emirates are sending unmanned spacecraft to the red planet in quick succession beginning this week, in the most sweeping eff...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020