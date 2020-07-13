Left Menu
Govt invites feedback on non-personal data governance draft report

The government has invited feedback from the public on a draft report prepared by an expert panel set up under Infosys co-founder and angel investor Kris Gopalakrishnan to deliberate on framing rules for non-personal data governance. The panel, which was set up in September last, has submitted the draft report to the government now. "The Expert Committee on Non-Personal Data Governance Framework seeks feedback on the report.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 13:39 IST
The government has invited feedback from the public on a draft report prepared by an expert panel set up under Infosys co-founder and angel investor Kris Gopalakrishnan to deliberate on framing rules for non-personal data governance. The panel, which was set up in September last, has submitted the draft report to the government now.

"The Expert Committee on Non-Personal Data Governance Framework seeks feedback on the report. The feedback will help the committee finalise its report," the consultation floated on MyGov said. The government has fixed August 13 as the last date for submission of the feedback.

The panel has been tasked to study various issues relating to non-personal data and to make specific suggestions for consideration of the central government on the regulation of non-personal data. While the Personal Data Protection Bill is still in process, the Gopalakrishnan-led panel in its report has defined non-personal data as information which is not personal as defined in the bill in works.

Talking about the potential of data, the report has collated information from various studies which show companies with the largest data pools have "outsized, unbeatable techno-economic advantages". The report said a few startups from the 1990s and 2000s have gone on to become USD 1 trillion market capitalisation multinational corporations mainly because of their ability to collect and analyse data of users.

"It is reported that Google and Facebook together control about 60 per cent of the Internet advertising market in the USA. It is also estimated that Amazon had a 37 per cent share of the online e-commerce market in the USA in 2019. This is reflected in the very large market capitalization of these corporations," the report said citing third party data. According to the committee, there is a need to create a data sharing framework such that community data is available for social, public and economic value creation and simultaneously address privacy concerns and prevent collective harms arising from processing of non-personal data.

The panel report said sharing non-personal data collected by both government and private organizations with citizens is likely to lead to increased transparency, better quality services, improved efficiencies, and more innovation. "The shared Non-Personal Data may be useful for Indian entrepreneurs to develop new and innovative services and products from which citizens may benefit," the report said.

