Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Call: Disarmament and Diplomacy in the Middle East

U.S. President Donald Trump pushed for Hamas to disarm ahead of a key meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, indicating potential support for Israeli strikes on Iran. Discussions focused on implementing a Gaza ceasefire plan, while addressing Israeli security concerns over Iran and Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 02:26 IST
Trump's Controversial Call: Disarmament and Diplomacy in the Middle East
President Donald Trump

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his demand for Hamas to disarm before a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump hinted at backing another Israeli strike on Iran, should Tehran persist with its nuclear and ballistic programs.

The high-stakes talks at Mar-a-Lago aimed to unlock the Gaza ceasefire deadlock and address Israeli concerns about Iran and Hezbollah. Netanyahu's visit came amid efforts to establish transitional governance in Gaza, a plan involving Palestinian technocrats and international peace forces.

Despite a shared ceasefire agreement, breaches by both Israel and Hamas continue, complicating the path to long-term peace. Meanwhile, tensions with Iran remain a focal point, as both nations exchange accusations of military provocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Greenlights $200M Training Deal with Poland

Pentagon Greenlights $200M Training Deal with Poland

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes Anthony Joshua: Boxing Star Survives Fatal Car Crash in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes Anthony Joshua: Boxing Star Survives Fatal Car Crash in Nige...

 Global
3
Strategic Turning Point: Lavrov's Bold Assertions on Ukraine

Strategic Turning Point: Lavrov's Bold Assertions on Ukraine

 Global
4
Denmark Secures $1.8 Billion P-8A Reconnaissance Aircraft Deal

Denmark Secures $1.8 Billion P-8A Reconnaissance Aircraft Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025