Trump's Controversial Call: Disarmament and Diplomacy in the Middle East

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his demand for Hamas to disarm before a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump hinted at backing another Israeli strike on Iran, should Tehran persist with its nuclear and ballistic programs.

The high-stakes talks at Mar-a-Lago aimed to unlock the Gaza ceasefire deadlock and address Israeli concerns about Iran and Hezbollah. Netanyahu's visit came amid efforts to establish transitional governance in Gaza, a plan involving Palestinian technocrats and international peace forces.

Despite a shared ceasefire agreement, breaches by both Israel and Hamas continue, complicating the path to long-term peace. Meanwhile, tensions with Iran remain a focal point, as both nations exchange accusations of military provocations.

