Trump Intensifies Iran Nuclear Warning During Netanyahu Visit

President Donald Trump warned Iran against rebuilding its nuclear program, hosting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for talks in Florida. Trump's warning followed U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites. The visit also tackled Israel-Hamas ceasefire progress, with a complex second phase outlined for Gaza rebuilding under international oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palmbeach | Updated: 30-12-2025 02:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 02:10 IST
President

In a high-stakes meeting, President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran against resuming its nuclear program, as he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida. Trump's remarks followed earlier U.S. military actions targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure, emphasizing the need for vigilance against Tehran's potential arms buildup.

The meeting also addressed the delicate truce between Israel and Hamas, a ceasefire Trump had championed but was at risk of faltering. Progress on the ceasefire's second phase, which involves the demilitarization and reconstruction of Gaza under international supervision, remains in a precarious state due to complex logistical and security challenges.

Moreover, Trump reiterated his call for a pardon for Netanyahu, currently standing trial for corruption. Trump's appeal comes amid broader geopolitical concerns, including security arrangements for a proposed international stabilization force in Gaza, and complex negotiations over the future political structure of the enclave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

