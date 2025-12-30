Left Menu

Khaleda Zia's Health Crisis Deepens

Former Prime Minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's health has deteriorated significantly. She is on life support and requires regular kidney dialysis. Her condition remains critical, prompting visits from her elder son, Tarique Rahman, and family members at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 30-12-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 02:18 IST
Khaleda Zia's Health Crisis Deepens
Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Former Prime Minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson, Khaleda Zia, remains in a critical condition, according to reports from her doctors.

Khaleda Zia, who is undergoing treatment at a specialized private hospital in Dhaka, is on life support and requires regular kidney dialysis, which further complicates her health condition, said medical board member Ziaul Haque.

Her deteriorating condition led to a visit from her elder son, BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman, and close family members at the city's Evercare Hospital, reflecting the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Urges De-escalation Amid Tensions in Yemen's Hadramout and Al Mahra

EU Urges De-escalation Amid Tensions in Yemen's Hadramout and Al Mahra

 Global
2
Drone Dispute: Ukraine's Denial of Targeting Putin

Drone Dispute: Ukraine's Denial of Targeting Putin

 Global
3
Ivory Coast's Thrilling Comeback Seals Top Spot Victory in AFCON Group F

Ivory Coast's Thrilling Comeback Seals Top Spot Victory in AFCON Group F

 Global
4
Roller-Coaster Year: Wall Street's Euphoria and Challenges in 2025

Roller-Coaster Year: Wall Street's Euphoria and Challenges in 2025

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025