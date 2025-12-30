Khaleda Zia's Health Crisis Deepens
Former Prime Minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's health has deteriorated significantly. She is on life support and requires regular kidney dialysis. Her condition remains critical, prompting visits from her elder son, Tarique Rahman, and family members at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 30-12-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 02:18 IST
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Former Prime Minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson, Khaleda Zia, remains in a critical condition, according to reports from her doctors.
Khaleda Zia, who is undergoing treatment at a specialized private hospital in Dhaka, is on life support and requires regular kidney dialysis, which further complicates her health condition, said medical board member Ziaul Haque.
Her deteriorating condition led to a visit from her elder son, BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman, and close family members at the city's Evercare Hospital, reflecting the gravity of the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Army Hospital Achieves India’s First 3D Flex Aqueous Angiography with iStent
Maharashtra Extends New Year Eve's Hospitality Hours
Secret Ingredient Innovates India's Hospitality Scene with Groundbreaking Ventures
Tragedy of a Young Survivor: From Streets to Hospital
Bridging the Highway Hygiene Divide: Touching Towns' Mission to Transform Roadside Hospitality