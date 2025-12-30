Khaleda Zia's Health Crisis Deepens

Former Prime Minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson, Khaleda Zia, remains in a critical condition, according to reports from her doctors.

Khaleda Zia, who is undergoing treatment at a specialized private hospital in Dhaka, is on life support and requires regular kidney dialysis, which further complicates her health condition, said medical board member Ziaul Haque.

Her deteriorating condition led to a visit from her elder son, BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman, and close family members at the city's Evercare Hospital, reflecting the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)