Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK trade fair industry warns 30,000 jobs at risk as events yet to resume

"The exhibitions sector is a vital enabler of economic activity in almost every sector of the UK economy and failure to provide a go-live date impacts the ability of almost 180,000 businesses to recover," said Chris Skeith, chief executive officer, Association of Event Organisers. An estimated 60% of the sector's supply chain will not reopen in October, when the government's job-supporting furlough scheme ends, the EIA added.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 13:45 IST
UK trade fair industry warns 30,000 jobs at risk as events yet to resume
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's event organisers, venues and suppliers warned that about 30,000 jobs are at risk due to increased uncertainty about when trade fairs and exhibitions could resume in the UK, an industry body said on Monday. The Events Industry Alliance (EIA), an industry body that represents the UK events sector, said companies would need at least eight to twelve weeks to restart exhibitions, calling on the government to set a date for reopening.

The coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing lockdown led to widespread cancellations and postponement of events to later this year or until 2021. The threat of a second wave of COVID-19 cases triggered further uncertainty about reopening plans worldwide. "The exhibitions sector is a vital enabler of economic activity in almost every sector of the UK economy and failure to provide a go-live date impacts the ability of almost 180,000 businesses to recover," said Chris Skeith, chief executive officer, Association of Event Organisers.

An estimated 60% of the sector's supply chain will not reopen in October, when the government's job-supporting furlough scheme ends, the EIA added. Britain's finance ministry had said it spent more than 25 billion pounds ($30.72 billion) on a furlough programme that is supporting 9.3 million jobs.

Earlier this month, the ministry also promised an additional 30 billion pounds to head off an unemployment crisis, funnelling money to employers, homebuyers and beleaguered hospitality firms to drive a recovery. Informa, the world's biggest exhibitions organiser, held its first major event, the China Beauty Expo, in Shanghai this month.

($1 = 0.7922 pounds)

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Motors launches nex-gen digital fleet management solution

Tata Motors on Monday announced the launch of Fleet Edge, a next-generation connected vehicle fleet management solution with informed decision making. The Tata Motors Fleet Edge offers real-time insights for tracking and tracing of its comm...

Oberoi Realty leases office space in Goregaon to Morgan Stanley

City-based realtor Oberoi Realty on Monday said it has leased 1.1 million sq ft of its office space in Goregaon, Maharashtra, to Morgan Stanley for 9.5 yearsThis is being done to consolidate Morgan Stanleys Mumbai Global In-house Centre GIC...

COVID-19 forces cos to adopt lucid work structure: Experts

There has been an increase in lucid structure of employment where people have been asked to do all level jobs irrespective of the designations mostly in IT, FMCG, e-commerce, and retail sectors due to the disruptions caused by COVID-19, acc...

Germans buy better meat, substitutes after abattoir scandal

Concern about poor working conditions in the meat industry after repeated coronavirus outbreaks at slaughterhouses may speed up a trend among Germans to opt for higher-priced, better quality meat and vegetarian and vegan substitutes. German...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020