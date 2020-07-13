Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi, Google's Pichai discuss how tech can transform lives, emerging work culture in pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and discussed issues such as leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers and youths and the importance of data security.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 14:45 IST
PM Modi, Google's Pichai discuss how tech can transform lives, emerging work culture in pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and discussed issues such as leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers and youths and the importance of data security. During the interaction, they also spoke about the new work culture that is emerging in the times of COVID-19. "We discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety," the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

Modi also shared pictures of the virtual interaction. "This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with Sundar Pichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs," the prime minister said.

Pichai is the chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc and its subsidiary Google LLC. Modi said he was delighted to know more about the efforts of Google in several sectors, "be it in education, learning, Digital India, furthering digital payments and more".

Pichai and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad are participating in the sixth annual edition of "Google for India" on Monday..

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore deports 10 Indians, bars their re-entry for violating circuit breaker rules

The Singapore government has deported 10 Indian nationals, including students, and barred them from re-entering the country for violating the circuit breaker rules enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus, officials said on Monday. Th...

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Johnnie Walker scotch whisky will be available in plastic-free bottles from early 2021, Diageo Plc said on Monday, as the worlds biggest spirits maker ramps up efforts to tackle plastic waste. The new bottle, developed in partnership with v...

Russia to push back deadline for $360 bln spending on national projects to 2030

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday supported a proposal to extend the deadline for a 25.7 trillion rouble 363 billion package of state spending, known as the national projects, by six years until 2030 due to the coronavirus pandemic...

AGM of Bombay Chamber marks important milestone as one of oldest trade bodies

Covid-19 has changed the world but Indian people, businesses and industries did not succumb to the crisis, and stood out with a unique trait of resilience and constantly evolving the new ways to deal with the situation and turning the crisi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020