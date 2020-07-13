Left Menu
Development News Edition

AGM of Bombay Chamber marks important milestone as one of oldest trade bodies

Shri Goyal was delivering the keynote address at the 184th AGM of Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry via video conferencing with the office bearers and members of one of oldest chambers of the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 15:09 IST
AGM of Bombay Chamber marks important milestone as one of oldest trade bodies
Shri Goyal said that for strong and resilient India, trade bodies have an important role to play. Image Credit: ANI

Covid-19 has changed the world but Indian people, businesses and industries did not succumb to the crisis, and stood out with a unique trait of resilience and constantly evolving the new ways to deal with the situation and turning the crisis into opportunity, said Union Minister for Commerce and Industry & Railways, Piyush Goyal in New Delhi today.

Shri Goyal was delivering the keynote address at the 184th AGM of Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry via video conferencing with the office bearers and members of one of oldest chambers of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Goyal acknowledged the role of industries and trade bodies of India for coming forward to make India self- sufficient and ready to fight Covid situation in India by producing PPEs, providing infrastructure for ICU beds, isolation facilities and manufacturing masks and other PPEs to the level that India is now capable to export PPEs.

As the Unlock has started, the Indian economy is improving, as indicated by the fright movement, increased electricity consumption. Manufacturing has started with a reasonable level of operation. The exports are showing an upward trend. He added that before Covid and After Covid worlds will be different and we are preparing to move for the better post-covid world.

As a country, Shri Goyal added that India should focus on Investment, Infrastructure, and Innovation in the post-covid world, by increasing the production, improving quality of products, trying higher economies of scale, smooth logistics channels, competitive pricing and using innovative practices. The government and trade bodies must work together to boost the growth, to bringing more employment, jobs to youth and engaging with the world with strength and not closing the door for the world but being self-sufficient "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat ".

Our Indian industries specialised in the specific sectors like auto parts, leather, pharma, footwear, and marine products, have huge potential to promote Indian manufacturing. "I invite Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry to help and contribute in the efforts of the Government for improving and simplifying Ease of Doing Business indices and building a robust mechanism for single-window clearances and self-regulation structures for industries,", said Shri Piyush Goyal.

Shri Goyal said that for strong and resilient India, trade bodies have an important role to play. He added that 184th AGM of Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry marks an important milestone as one of the oldest trade bodies in the country. While concluding, Shri Goyal expressed the faith that India can be the world dominant player, by using immense capabilities of its youth and appreciated resilience of 130 crore Indians in these testing times.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kovind meets Ambassadors Deepak Mittal, Piyush Srivastava prior to taking charge of offices

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday met Deepak Mittal, Indias Ambassador-designate to Qatar and Piyush Srivastava, the countrys Ambassador-designate to Bahrain prior to their taking charge of respective offices. In separate engagements, Pre...

BJP committed to reservation: Nityanand Rai

Union Minister for State for Home Nityanand Rai on Monday said that BJP is committed to reservation for weaker sections and the party-led government was working for the welfare of all citizens. The BJP is committed to the reservation and no...

Biocon highlights details of its drug Itolizumab approved as life-saving COVID-19 medicine

Bengaluru based biotech major Biocon on Monday announced that its drug Itolizumab, which will hit the market as ALZUMAb, has received permission from the Drugs Controller General of India for use in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients. It ...

Bahrain top court upholds death sentences against two activists

Bahrains highest court upheld death sentences against two activists for bombing a convoy and killing a police officer after convictions that human rights groups say were based on confessions extracted through torture. Mohammed Ramadhan and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020