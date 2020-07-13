Left Menu
PM Modi appreciates role played by Google in misinformation about precautions

Shri Pichai briefed the Prime Minister about the efforts undertaken by Google to help spread awareness and provide reliable information about COVID-19.

13-07-2020
Prime Minister was briefed about Google’s plan to launch a large investment fund and develop strategic partnerships in India. Image Credit: Twitter(@ANI)

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi interacted with Google CEO Shri Sundar Pichai via video conferencing earlier today.

Shri Pichai briefed the Prime Minister about the efforts undertaken by Google to help spread awareness and provide reliable information about COVID-19. He said that the strong step of Lockdown initiated by the Prime Minister set up a very strong foundation of India's battle against the pandemic. Prime Minister appreciated the proactive role played by Google in battling misinformation and conveying information about necessary precautions. He also talked about further leveraging technology in providing healthcare services.

Prime Minister said that Indians are adjusting to and adopting technology at a rapid pace. He talked about farmers benefiting from technology and the possible wide-ranging benefits of AI in agriculture. Prime Minister explored the idea of virtual labs that can be used by students as well as farmers. Sundar Pichai briefed the PM about new products and initiatives by Google in the country. He mentioned about the launch of AI Research Lab in Bengaluru, while also highlighting the benefits of Google's flood forecasting efforts.

Prime Minister was briefed about Google's plan to launch a large investment fund and develop strategic partnerships in India. Prime Minister remarked that India is amongst the most open economies in the world. He also spoke about recent steps taken by the government towards reforming agriculture and about the campaign to create new jobs, while also highlighting the importance of re-skilling.

Prime Minister discussed the issue of data security and concerns around privacy. He said that tech companies need to put in efforts to bridge the trust deficit. He also talked about cybercrimes and threats in the form of cyberattacks. Other areas of discussion included technological solutions to expand the scope of online education, access to technology in the native language, use of AR/VR to give a stadium-like viewing experience in the field of sports, and progress in the area of digital payments.

