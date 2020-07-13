Left Menu
Govt permits exports of certain non-woven fabrics

The government on Monday said exports of non-woven fabrics other than 25-70 GSM (grams per square metre) are allowed for outbound shipments. All other non-woven fabrics with GSM (grams per square metre) other than 25-70 GSM are freely allowed for exports," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 16:21 IST
The government on Monday said exports of non-woven fabrics other than 25-70 GSM (grams per square metre) are allowed for outbound shipments.  However, exports of non-woven fabric of 25-70 GSM and melt blown fabric of any GSM is still prohibited

A notification of March 19 this year was amended to the "extent that only non-woven fabric of 25 to 70 GSM and melt blown fabric of any GSM...is prohibited for export. All other non-woven fabrics with GSM (grams per square metre) other than 25-70 GSM are freely allowed for exports," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

