Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biocon highlights details of its drug Itolizumab approved as life-saving COVID-19 medicine

"It is the first novel biological therapy to be approved by the DCGI for treating patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 complications," the executive chairperson of the company Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said at a press conference. Claiming that Itolizumab is a drug to save many lives, she said the DCGI gave permission for Biocon to market Itolizumab.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 16:36 IST
Biocon highlights details of its drug Itolizumab approved as life-saving COVID-19 medicine

Bengaluru based biotech major Biocon on Monday announced that its drug Itolizumab, which will hit the market as ALZUMAb, has received permission from the Drugs Controller General of India for use in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients. "It is the first novel biological therapy to be approved by the DCGI for treating patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 complications," the executive chairperson of the company Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said at a press conference.

Claiming that Itolizumab is a drug to save many lives, she said the DCGI gave permission for Biocon to market Itolizumab. "It is an injection containing 25mg/5mL solution for emergency use in India for the treatment of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) in moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ADRS) patients caused by the COVID-19," the Biocon chairperson said.

Shaw said the therapy costing Rs 32,000 is given to the patient in four vials with each vial priced at Rs 8,000. Itolizumab is a clinically proven therapy for the COVID-19 patients with ARDS, she said,adding that the drug has got successful results from a multi-centric, two armed randomised pivotal trial conducted to study the efficacy and safety of Itolizumab in COVID-19 complications.

"Itolizumab is a breakthrough. The beauty of this drug is it is working upstream, which means it actually starts regulating the immune system, rebooting the immune system and it starts down regulating the immune system, saying, do not make such pro-inflammatory cytokines start slowing down," Shaw said.

She added that the body then recovers completely to fight the virus. "By effectively controlling therefore hyper activation of the immune system prevents morbidity and mortality related to the cytokine storm," she added.

According to her, this is an original innovative Indian drug, which Biocon has licenced from Cuba 20 years ago. "And we developed it in India.We actually did a lot of research in India.

We actually did clinical trials in India, and it is made in India, innovated in India, drug, which we have licenced to a US company, which is also doing trials with the drug. And we are very proud that this is actually an original first in class drug," Shaw said. Stating that there is no other company in the world that has an anti-CD6 antibody, Shaw said Itolizumab is a unique drug.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK has 100,000 modern slaves but most go undetected, study says

Britain is home to at least 100,000 modern slaves according to a new study, 10 times more than the official estimate, as activists warned 90 of victims may be going undetected.Anti-slavery charity Justice and Care and think tank The Centre ...

Taliban attack on Afghan government compound kills 10, wounds dozens

Taliban militants clashed with security forces following a car bomb blast at a government compound in northern Afghanistan on Monday, killing ten people and wounding dozens more, officials said. The attack took place at a government facilit...

Hong Kong tightens social distancing again as coronavirus cases spike

Hong Kong will tighten back limits on public gatherings from Wednesday amid growing worries over an escalating third wave of coronavirus infections in the city, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday.The government will limit group gathe...

SC to hear on July 24 pleas against blacklisting of foreigners for alleged Tablighi activities

The Supreme Court Monday said it would hear on July 24 the pleas filed by foreigners challenging the Centres orders that blacklisted more than 2,700 citizens of 35 countries from travelling to India for 10 years for alleged involvement in T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020