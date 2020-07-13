Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oberoi Realty leases office space in Goregaon to Morgan Stanley

City-based realtor Oberoi Realty on Monday said it has leased 1.1 million sq ft of its office space in Goregaon, Maharashtra, to Morgan Stanley for 9.5 years for around Rs 1,700 crore. This is being done to consolidate Morgan Stanley's Mumbai Global In-house Centre (GIC) operations to a single campus in the city, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 16:58 IST
Oberoi Realty leases office space in Goregaon to Morgan Stanley

City-based realtor Oberoi Realty on Monday said it has leased 1.1 million sq ft of its office space in Goregaon, Maharashtra, to Morgan Stanley for 9.5 years for around Rs 1,700 crore. This is being done to consolidate Morgan Stanley's Mumbai Global In-house Centre (GIC) operations to a single campus in the city, the company said in a regulatory filing. Property consultant JLL was the transaction advisor for the deal

Under the deal, the US investment bank will pay a rent starting from Rs 180 per sq ft per month on carpet with a 15 per cent escalation every three years for the 1.1 million sq ft space. This takes the total rent over 9.5 years to be close to Rs 1,700 crore

The new campus will be located at Oberoi Realty's Commerz III building in Goregaon and will be ready in 2023, it said. Supporting Morgan Stanley's global institutional securities, wealth management and investment management businesses, the firm established the Mumbai GIC in 2003 and the Bengaluru GIC in 2014, the company said. Morgan Stanley, Global Head of Technology, Operations and Fusion Resilience, Robert Rooney, said, "We believe that bringing together our Mumbai GIC operations into one centralised campus will serve as a catalyst to creating further agility and synergy across all the GIC functions. The investment is a testament to the firm's commitment to India and our staff”. Morgan Stanley India GICs house functions across technology, operations, funds and finance, as well as specialised groups such as legal and compliance, corporate services, human resources operations and internal audit amongst others. At present, GIC operations in Mumbai are delivered out of three locations. "Attracting and retaining world-class talent continues to be a top priority for us. The new facility in Mumbai will provide us with the right infrastructure and resources to deliver an innovative workplace environment and promote increased productivity and engagement through efficient ways of working," Morgan Stanley Vice Chairman Thomas Nides said. Oberoi Realty CMD Vikas Oberoi said that this is one of the largest office space transactions ever and proves the company's ability to grow the commercial vertical in the coming years. He further said that major consolidation across all segments in the industry is expected and well-capitalised players like Oberoi with a proven track record will continue to thrive in the toughest of circumstances.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK has 100,000 modern slaves but most go undetected, study says

Britain is home to at least 100,000 modern slaves according to a new study, 10 times more than the official estimate, as activists warned 90 of victims may be going undetected.Anti-slavery charity Justice and Care and think tank The Centre ...

Taliban attack on Afghan government compound kills 10, wounds dozens

Taliban militants clashed with security forces following a car bomb blast at a government compound in northern Afghanistan on Monday, killing ten people and wounding dozens more, officials said. The attack took place at a government facilit...

Hong Kong tightens social distancing again as coronavirus cases spike

Hong Kong will tighten back limits on public gatherings from Wednesday amid growing worries over an escalating third wave of coronavirus infections in the city, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday.The government will limit group gathe...

SC to hear on July 24 pleas against blacklisting of foreigners for alleged Tablighi activities

The Supreme Court Monday said it would hear on July 24 the pleas filed by foreigners challenging the Centres orders that blacklisted more than 2,700 citizens of 35 countries from travelling to India for 10 years for alleged involvement in T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020