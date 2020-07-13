Left Menu
Retail inflation at 6.09 pc in June

The data collected, however, did not meet the adequacy criteria for generating robust estimates of CPIs at the state-level, it added. The retail inflation based on Consumer Prince Index was 3.18 per cent in June 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 18:08 IST
Retail inflation rose by 6.09 per cent in June, mainly on account of higher prices of food items, the government data showed on Monday. Food inflation in June increased by 7.87 per cent, according to Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

The inflation figures are based on data collected from limited markets in view of the restrictions imposed on account of coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a release. The data collected, however, did not meet the adequacy criteria for generating robust estimates of CPIs at the state-level, it added.

The retail inflation based on Consumer Prince Index was 3.18 per cent in June 2019. The government had released truncated CPI data for April and May in the backdrop of the lockdown to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

