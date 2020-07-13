Left Menu
Development News Edition

FM calls for speedy settlement under insurance scheme for healthcare workers battling COVID-19

It is to be noted that the New India Assurance is implementing this insurance scheme. During the meeting, the finance minister highlighted the importance for a speedy settlement and emphasised the need of the benefit reaching to the nominees at the earliest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 22:18 IST
FM calls for speedy settlement under insurance scheme for healthcare workers battling COVID-19

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday reviewed the implementation of the recently announced insurance scheme for health workers battling COVID-19 and emphasised the need for speedy settlement to help reach the benefits to the nominees at the earliest.   The Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme is a part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) announced in March for three months for 22.12 lakh public healthcare providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of patients suffering from coronavirus infection and who may be at risk of being impacted by this. The scheme, funded through the National Disaster Response Fund operated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, was later extended for another three month till September.

During the review meeting held via video conferencing, a presentation was made by the Chairman and Managing Director of New India Assurance providing details about the highlight of the scheme and its status of implementation as on date, an official statement said. Of the 147 intimations received till date, claim documents have been submitted for 87, out of which 15 have been paid, 4 approved for payment while 13 are under examination, it said.

"Further, a total of 55 claims have been found ineligible, out of which 35 claims fall outside the scope of the cover like police personnel, municipal workers not related to hospitals, people from education, revenue departments, etc, while another 20 claims submitted have the cause of death other than COVID-19 like cardiac arrest, etc," it said. It is to be noted that the New India Assurance is implementing this insurance scheme.

During the meeting, the finance minister highlighted the importance for a speedy settlement and emphasised the need of the benefit reaching to the nominees at the earliest. Officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare provided an overview of the mechanism being followed with state nodal authorities to expedite the claims, also highlighting the issues being faced while reaching out to the family of deceased as well as obtaining the legal heir certificate, it said.

Along with health ministry officials, senior officials from the Department of Financial Services were also present in the meeting. While announcing the scheme, the finance minister had said, safai karamcharis (sanitation workers), ward boys, nurses, ASHA workers, paramedics, technicians, doctors and specialists and other health workers would be covered by the special insurance scheme.

However, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare later in an FAQ clarified that private hospital staff treating COVID-19 patients will also be covered..

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Washington to retire Redskins name; Russian federation chief resigns amid new doping troubles and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Washington to retire Redskins name and logoThe NFLs Washington team announced on Monday it will retire its Redskins name and logo in a decision made after sponsors stepped up pressure to ...

UPDATE 2-Travelling coffee-cup memorial for Srebrenica's dead comes home

More than 8,000 traditional Bosnian coffee cups were installed as a memorial in the town of Srebrenica on Friday to mark the 25th anniversary of the massacre of Muslim men and boys by Serb forces near the end of Bosnias war. The porcelain c...

Heat G Herro, C Leonard at 100 percent

Miami Heat rookie guard Tyler Herro is recovered from an ankle injury that limited him before the NBA hiatus began on March 11. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro, who played one game following medical clearance from an ankle injury befor...

Italy to boost deficit to help car industry and furloughed workers -source

Italy is preparing a 20 billion euro 22.73 billion stimulus package that will see families given tax relief and more funds to assist the automotive sector, local authorities and workers temporarily laid off, a government source told Reuters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020