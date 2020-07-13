Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on positive start to earnings, vaccine hopes

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 22:44 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on positive start to earnings, vaccine hopes

Wall Street's main indexes rose sharply on Monday, with the Nasdaq at a fresh intraday record high, as investors cheered signs of progress in COVID-19 vaccine development and an upbeat start to the second-quarter earnings season by PepsiCo. Shares of German biotech firm BioNTech jumped 13.9% and Pfizer Inc climbed 5.4% as two of their experimental coronavirus vaccines received the U.S. FDA's "fast track" designation.

"It's selective optimism as we enter earnings season, chasing the same stocks that have been strong and looking forward to earnings as market continues to have a narrow focus," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey. Merger news also perked up investors as chipmaker Analog Devices Inc announced a $21 billion deal to buy rival Maxim Integrated Products Inc, whose shares rose 11.2%. Analog shares fell 3.8%.

PepsiCo Inc gained 2% as it benefited from a surge in at-home consumption of salty snacks such as Fritos and Cheetos during lockdowns. Investors are bracing for what could be the sharpest drop in quarterly earnings for S&P 500 firms since the financial crisis, according to IBES Refinitiv data. Results from big banks will be in focus this week.

The April-June reports will reveal the extent of the damage wreaked by coronavirus-induced lockdowns on corporate profits. With a recent jump in cases in the United States that has made Florida, Arizona, Texas and California the new epicenters, analysts are predicting that S&P 500 earnings will return to growth only by 2021. The S&P 500, which is about 5% below its record high hit in February, briefly turned positive for the year on an intraday basis for the second time since the coronavirus-induced crash.

At 12:58 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 468.05 points, or 1.79%, to hit its highest level in nearly four weeks at 26,543.35. The S&P 500 was up 40.05 points, or 1.26%, at 3,225.09 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 142.61 points, or 1.34%, at 10,760.06.

Healthcare stocks rose 2.3%, the most among all major S&P sectors trading higher. Tesla Inc jumped 8.5% to $1,675.35, building on a rally of nearly 25% in the past two consecutive weeks. Over the weekend, it slashed the price for its Model Y SUV.

A recent slew of encouraging economic data has strengthened belief that the stimulus-pumped U.S. economy is on the road to recovery, helping investors look past a recent spike in U.S. infections. "The market is treating these new cases like localized flare ups, as opposed to a second wave," said Tim Chubb, chief investment officer at Girard in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.16-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.66-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 38 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 121 new highs and 15 new lows.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong keeps doors open for Pilot, calls another meeting of legislature party

Congress MLAs were holed up at a resort near Jaipur, where a second legislature party meeting will be held Tuesday as the top leadership tries to woo back dissidents led by Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. Former party presiden...

U.N. expert accuses White House of 'onslaught' against media

The U.N. special rapporteur on freedom of expression on Monday accused the White House of mounting an onslaught against the media and referred to a negative Trump effect on global press freedom. In his last official press briefing before hi...

EU preparing measures against China over Hong Kong

The European Union EU is preparing counter-measures on China in response to Beijings new security law on Hong Kong, the blocs top diplomat said on Monday, but envoys stressed the likely steps will not amount to economic sanctions. Diplomats...

Tunisia PM will reshuffle cabinet amid row with moderate Islamist Ennahda party

Tunisias prime minister Elyes Fakfakh said on Monday he will conduct a cabinet reshuffle in the coming days amid a row with the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, in what appears to be a step to remove Ennahda ministers in the government.Enna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020