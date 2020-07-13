Aditya Birla Capital sees rise in interactions on digital platforms during lockdown

Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), holding company of the financial services businesses of Aditya Birla Group, on Monday said it has recorded a significant rise in customer interactions on the digital channels of its subsidiaries. "These interactions on platforms such as WhatsApp, chatbots, websites and apps crossed the 4 million mark in the past three months during the COVID-19 lockdown, witnessing an almost 2X jump when compared to the same period last year," it said in a release

Owing to the ongoing lockdown, there has been a shift in demand for zero contact and paperless purchase options, it said. * * * * ICICI Lombard launches 'Corona Kavach' policy Private sector insurer ICICI Lombard on Monday said it has launched a 'Corona Kavach' policy to protect people during the pandemic

The sum insured ranges from Rs 50,000-Rs 5 lakh for periods ranging up to nine-and-half months, an official statement said.