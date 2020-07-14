Non-graduate Kenyans to get work permit in UK under post-Brexit immigration rule

Britain's new points-based immigration system, set to be implemented from January 2021, has lowered the requirement for job applicants to the minimum skill level of A-level or equivalent from degree-level under the 27-member EU bloc system.

Britain's Home Office says the new system will provide greater flexibility and ensure the UK business has access to a wide pool of skilled workers.

The relaxed visa rules will enable Kenyan professionals in fields such as IT, accountancy, plumbing, and electrical works to compete with other migrants.

Britain projects a huge climb in job vacancies after the new post-Brexit immigration system ended free movement of labor between it and the EU following the departure from the bloc earlier this year.

The British home office said, "an applicant's job must be at the minimum skill level of A-level or equivalent, rather than degree level under the current system."

There is no planned formal route for lower-skilled workers to enter Britain, although seasonal and sector-specific schemes may be created.

Britain has lowered the minimum general salary threshold for skilled migrants by 26.67 percent to 22,000 pounds (Sh2.97 million) per year, or 1,833 pounds (Sh247, 628) a month, from 30,000 pounds per year currently.