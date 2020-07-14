IFI Techsolutions Recognized as a Finalist of OSS on Azure 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year

Left Menu
MUMBAI, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IFI Techsolutions today announced it has been named a finalist of OSS on Azure 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. IFI Techsolutions was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in OSS on Azure. IFI Techsolutions is a preferred partner to global customers with a proven expertise of having delivered 70+ projects on Azure OSS services.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 11:11 IST
MUMBAI, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IFI Techsolutions today announced it has been named a finalist of OSS on Azure 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Ankur Garg, Founder - IFI Techsolutions said, "We at IFI Techsolutions have achieved some significant milestones within a short span of time and it is a matter of great pride for us to get recognized by Microsoft on this global platform. This award is a testimony of our team's technical expertise and their commitment in delivering the best Microsoft Azure solutions to our global customers." The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. IFI Techsolutions was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in OSS on Azure.

IFI Techsolutions is a preferred partner to global customers with a proven expertise of having delivered 70+ projects on Azure OSS services. Projects include building and managing Linux environments, container services like Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Azure Container Services (ACS), Docker and custom Kubernetes clusters. Building and migrating Azure with MySQL, PostgreSQL as a Service, Cosmos DB, Table Storage etc. and infrastructure and configuration automation technologies like Terraform, Ansible, Puppet and Chef. Also, other services like Azure DevOps with Git, OpenVPN, Redis Cache. "It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist." About IFI Techsolutions: IFI Techsolutions (www.ifi.tech) is a born in cloud Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP) setup by ex-Microsoft employees – Ankur Garg and Puneet Bajaj to help global customers with their digital transformation journey. Since its inception in 2013, the company has delivered over 300+ projects, 37,000+ consulting hours, migrated 3100+ servers across 230+ customers in markets of India, US, UK, UAE and Australia amongst others. Some of its internationally renowned customers include the likes of Larsen & Toubro, L&T Infotech, Reliance Group, Gulf Oil etc. The solutions provided by IFI Techsolutions include Virtual Desktop & Productivity, DevOps with Azure, Datacenter Transformation, Modern Applications with Kubernetes, Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery, Data Intelligence with Power BI and Hybrid Security with Azure. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213735/IFI_Techsolutions_Finalist_Microsoft_Partner_Award.jpg PWR PWR

