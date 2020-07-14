Left Menu
Dr. M (BK Modi) Hails a 'Hindu Renaissance' as Sree Padmanabhaswamy Gets Justice After Hard-won Legal Battle

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 11:14 IST
The perennial struggle of India's royal families and committed leaders gets respite with Supreme Court's favourable ruling on the Hindu temple DELHI, India, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark judgement that has finally pulled the curtains on a decades-long dispute, the Supreme Court of India has ruled in favour of the Royal family of Travancore, thereby acknowledging the royal family's rights as the administrative manager of the temple of Sree Padmanabhaswamy in Thiruvananthapuram. The judgment has effectively blocked the state government's bid to control the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple which is hailed as 'the richest temple in the world'. The struggle for justice by the Royal family of Travancore, which strongly believes that the wealth of the temple only belongs to the Lord Padmanabha, had been supported by several humanist and equality groups and even found its resonance in movements like 'Hindu Solidarity 2020' and the Global Citizen Forum.

As support and felicitations poured from across the globe, Dr. M (Bhupendra Kumar Modi): Global Thought Leader and the Honorary President of the World Federation of United Nations Associations (WFUNA) and the Founder-President of the Global Citizen Forum (GCF), expressed his exuberance on the verdict stating, "For several years now the royal family of Travancore has been subjugated to intense suffering. However, their obeisance and commitment to Lord Padmanabha did not waver. GCF is glad to have supported them in their quest for justice and we hope this marks a new chapter in the glorious history of Lord Vishnu, whose avatar is Lord Padmanabha. The Modi family prides itself on being the protector of Hindu Dharma and will continue to serve Hinduism." Dr M had joined the fight for justice for Lord Padmanabha in 2017 when he invited Princess Gauri Lakshmi Bayi of the Royal Family of Travancore to New Delhi. After that, GCF organised a grand event in the honour of Lord Padmanabha in Thiruvanantapuram in 2018 that was instrumental in educating the public about the facts on the case and garnering local support for the cause. The movement for justice gained a strong momentum amid the local population and Hindus from across the globe because of the efforts of Dr M. Sree Padmanabhaswamy has become a symbol of Hindu Renaissance as Hindus across the globe fight systemic religious discrimination where Hindu customs, rights, beliefs, are being constantly berated owing to several reasons. The efforts of the Global Citizen Forum and Dr M were acknowledged by an emotional Princess Gauri Lakshmi Bayi and Arvind Singh Mewar, who is the 76th custodian of the House of Mewar and is fighting a similar battle for another renowned Hindu temple.

About Dr M (BK Modi): Dr BK Modi (Dr M) is the Hon. President of World Federation of United Nations Associations (WFUNA); Founder-President of the Global Citizen Forum & Foreign Investors India Forum and Founder-Chairman of the Smart Group. A billionaire, Global thought leader and a pioneer of the 'Beyond 100' philosophy, Dr M has pioneered many innovations that have effectively laid the foundation for the New Digital India that we see today. He has been bestowed with many epithets in India, the most notable of which is the 'Man of many firsts' for the various firsts that he introduced in the country from the first mobile call to the first mobile switching system; and the 'JV king' of India for executing some of India's most successful joint venture partnerships and 'Global Wellness Leader' by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine.

A keen leader of the Hindu cause, Dr M has tirelessly worked to mobilise Hindus from across the globe for several decades in support of a Hindu Renaissance as he works to develop a world for Hindu dignity, rights and glory. Dr M's contribution to society has been recognised by political leaders like Lee Kuan Yew and Narendra Modi among others. For his humanistic efforts, Dr M has received a commendation by the US Congress in 2004; awarded as an 'Ambassador for Peace', by the Universal Peace Federation- a UN affiliated NGO; been felicitated by Channel News Asia, the United Nations and many other organisations. PWR PWR.

