OYO, Unilever join hands to enhance 'Sanitised Stays' initiative

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 13:51 IST
Hospitality firm OYO and global consumer goods major Unilever have partnered to enhance OYO's 'Sanitised Stays' initiative with the help of the latter's home and personal hygiene brands.  "This global partnership will begin in India and then go live across Indonesia, Vietnam, the US, LATAM and Europe," the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.   The companies however did not share any financial details of the partnership. With higher hygiene standards, minimal-touch services and enhanced credibility topping the list of customer requirements, Unilever's research and development team will work with OYO to co-create standard operating procedures for cleaning, the statement said. OYO properties where these operating procedures are used will display a tag on booking pages to show Unilever products have been used in cleaning services, it added.

Through this partnership, select OYO properties will have Unilever hygiene kits for guests and cleaning supplies for staff, including products from brands such as Lifebuoy, Domex, Sunlight and Cif, the statement said.    "We're pleased that by partnering with Unilever and providing their trusted products, we are able to help customers, as well as our staff, stay as safe as possible," OYO Founder & Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said. The scientific expertise of Unilever and assurance of their brands are second to none and OYO is confident that its guests will have a quality and stress-free experience with 'OYO Sanitised Stays' with Unilever's leading home and personal hygiene products, he added.

Hindustan Unilever Chairman and MD Sanjiv Mehta said: "With Hindustan Unilever's long history in India, we are determined to do our part to protect lives and livelihoods and are glad to have found a strong partner in OYO who shares this vision." OYO operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries, including the US, Europe, the UK, India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Japan. Unilever is one of the leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products globally, with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day.

