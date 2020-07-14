Guardian Advisors hikes stake in Eveready Industries by 8.48 pc

Portfolio managing firm Guardian Advisors on behalf of its clients has hiked its stake in Eveready Industries by 8.48 per cent by buying 61.67 lakh shares in the open market, according to a BSE filing. The transaction was carried out on July 14. Guardian Advisors on behalf of its clients increased its shareholding in the company from 11.35 per cent to 19.84 per cent, the filing said.

Last month, Eveready Industries had said the coronavirus pandemic will have an impact on its profitability in the short-term and it is engaged in discussions with lenders to infuse additional fund to meet working capital gap and ensure no impact on its operations. Eveready Industries shares closed 9.96 per cent higher at Rs 88.90 apiece on the BSE.