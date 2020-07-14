Left Menu
G7CR Technologies recognized as the winner of Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2020 for India

G7CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd, today announced it has won the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2020 Award for India.

14-07-2020
G7CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): G7CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd, today announced it has won the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2020 Award for India. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"It is a moment of great pride for everyone at G7CR to be receiving the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award for the second time in a row. We would like to thank Microsoft for showing immense faith in us. We are committed in offering the best services to our customers and partners and we strive to achieve many more milestones like this in future as well," said Dr Christopher Richard, MD & Chief Cloud Architect, G7CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd, while speaking on the occasion. The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. G7CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in India.

"It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face - from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist." This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content for this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

