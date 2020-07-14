Left Menu
Q4FY20 results not considered as board seeks more details: Hindustan Copper

"Financial results of Hindustan Copper Ltd for the quarter and year ended March 31, could not be considered by the board in its meeting held today...as the board sought additional details," the PSU said in a filing to BSE. The board, it said, decided to meet again at short notice on July 21 to consider and approve the financial results.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 18:16 IST
State-owned Hindustan Copper on Tuesday said the financial results for March quarter of the last financial year could not be considered as the board sought additional details. "Financial results of Hindustan Copper Ltd for the quarter and year ended March 31, could not be considered by the board in its meeting held today...as the board sought additional details," the PSU said in a filing to BSE.

The board, it said, decided to meet again at short notice on July 21 to consider and approve the financial results. Hindustan Copper Ltd, a public sector undertaking under the administrative control of the mines ministry, was incorporated on November 9, 1967. It is a vertically integrated copper producing company as it manufactures copper right from the stage of mining to beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal into downstream saleable products.

The company markets copper cathodes, copper wire bar, continuous cast copper rod and by-products, such as anode slime, copper sulphate and sulphuric acid. HCL’s mines and plants are spread across five operating units, one each in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Gujarat..

