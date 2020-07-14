Left Menu
Development News Edition

GDR manipulation: Sebi bars 11 entities from securities mkt

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday barred 11 entities, including Farmax India, Vintage FZE, India Focus Cardinal Fund and Highblue Sky Emerging Market Fund, from securities market in a matter related to alleged manipulation of global depository receipts (GDR) issuance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 19:19 IST
GDR manipulation: Sebi bars 11 entities from securities mkt

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday barred 11 entities, including Farmax India, Vintage FZE, India Focus Cardinal Fund and Highblue Sky Emerging Market Fund, from securities market in a matter related to alleged manipulation of global depository receipts (GDR) issuance. The regulator has directed Farmax to continue to pursue the measures to bring back the outstanding amount of USD 72.20 million into its bank account in India, according to an order. The watchdog directed Arun Pachariya, Vintage FZE, India Focus Cardinal Fund and Highblue Sky Emerging Market Fund to disgorge illegal gains of Rs 51.74 crore and Rs 2.57 lakh jointly and severally along with 12 per cent interest made by the funds respectively.

In addition, Prospect Capital Ltd and its executive John Behar have been barred from rendering services in Indian market for two years. The matter pertains to issuance of GDRs amounting to USD 59.92 million by Farmax in June 2010 and USD 11.98 million in August 2010. Prospect Capital Ltd was the lead manager of GDR issue.

It was found that Vintage, an entity owned by Arun Pachariya had obtained load from European American Investment (EURAM) Bank AG to subscribe to GDRs, for which security was provided by Farmax by pledging GDR proceeds, the Sebi order said. Since the underlying of GDRs i.e., equity shares resulted in an increase of capital of the company without proper consideration, such arrangement was fraudulent in nature. Moreover, the same was not disclosed to the shareholders and investors.

Besides, Farmax wrote off USD 72.20 million and USD 56.60 were written off on account of loan default by Vintage. Farmax gave misleading information regarding loan amounting to USD 15.60 million which was never extended to its UAE subsidiary and later written it off, the order said. Farmax gave misleading, distorted information to its shareholders and caused loss to its shareholders to the tune of USD 72.20 million, it said. India Focus Cardinal Fund and Highblue cancelled GDRs and offloaded converted shares in the Indian securities market and made illegal gains of Rs 51.74 crore and Rs 2.57 lakh respectively.

It was observed that AP (Arun Pachariya) controlled every stage of GDRs from issuance of GDRs to the sale of converted shares thereby committed fraud on Indian shareholders of Farmax. For violating market norms, the entities and their respective officials have been barred from accessing the securities market in the range of two years to five years.

Sebi has also "warned" EURAM Bank and Cardinal Capital Investors "to ensure that all its future dealings in the Indian securities market be done strictly in accordance with law." PTI SRS MR MR.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab minister tests COVID-19 positive

Punjab cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the first minister in the state to contract the infection, a health official said. The Rural Development and Panchayats Minister had un...

France says 'merci' to virus heroes on poignant Bastille Day

Medics in white coats replaced uniformed soldiers as stars of Frances Bastille Day ceremonies Tuesday as the usual grandiose military parade in Paris was recalibrated to honour medics who died fighting COVID-19, supermarket cashiers, postal...

Sebi extends deadline for public comments on social stock exchange report till Aug 15

In view of the situation arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic, markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday extended the deadline till August 15 for sending public comments on a report on social stock exchange which allows for direct listing of non-pr...

MP: Family cremates stranger after hospital exchanges bodies

In an alleged mix-up by a hospital in Madhya Pradeshs Indore city, a family cremated the body of a wrong person in place of their deceased kin, who shared the same name, police said on Tuesday. A complaint was filed against the government-r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020