Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wipro Q1 profit marginally up at Rs 2,390 crore

Wipro recorded operational profit of Rs 3,095.3 crore in the IT services segment compared to Rs 3,072.2 crore it posted in the same period a year ago. The company said that during the COVID-19 crisis also it did not stop hiring and honour all the placement offers that it has given to people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 19:37 IST
Wipro Q1 profit marginally up at Rs 2,390 crore
The company had posted a consolidated profit, attributable to equity holders, of Rs 2,387.6 crore in the same period a year ago. Image Credit: ANI

IT company Wipro on Tuesday posted a marginal increase in consolidated profit to Rs 2,390.4 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020. The company had posted a consolidated profit, attributable to equity holders, of Rs 2,387.6 crore in the same period a year ago.

"Profitable growth will be the most important priority on my agenda. We will start it from the time of booking new contracts. I am confident that we will be able to deliver long-term, sustainable growth in the interest of all our stakeholders," Wipro CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte told reporters. Total income of Wipro was almost flat at Rs 15,571.4 crore at the end of the first quarter of 2020-21 compared to Rs 15,566.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the fiscal year 2019-20.

"We have committed Rs 100 crore towards COVID. It is a very specific CSR initiative, working very closely with Azim Premji Foundation which sort of combines total kitty of Rs 1,125 crore. Of this, Rs 100 crore is also sitting in P&L," Wipro chief financial officer Jatin Dalal said. Talking about the factor that impacted the performance of the company, Dalal added that the company had a share buy-back programme in September and the performance should be seen from earning per share basis which has increased by 5.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The company also gained due to a decline in the value of rupee during the quarter. The consolidated income from the operation of the company increased by 1.3 per cent to Rs 14,913.1 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 14,716.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.

The marginal increase in Wipro's performance surprised the market as the country's largest software services firm TCS on Thursday had reported a 13.8 per cent decline in the June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 7,008 crore on revenues being impacted by the coronavirus crisis. "Margins surprise positively, still appears circumspect of growth recovery, unlike TCS. The company avoids providing a formal revenue outlook for the September quarter and unlike TCS, remains circumspect about seeing a recovery in the near term," Emkay Global Services said.

Total revenue of Wipro from IT services was up by 1.5 per cent at Rs 15,033.6 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 14,802 crore in the April-June 2019 quarter. Wipro recorded an operational profit of Rs 3,095.3 crore in the IT services segment compared to Rs 3,072.2 crore it posted in the same period a year ago.

The company said that during the COVID-19 crisis also it did not stop hiring and honour all the placement offers that it has given to people. "In the first quarter, our gross hiring was about 7,000 people. Growth is the agenda and will continue to hire in the second quarter and onwards. From Wipro's standpoint, we have given a commitment that we will honour all the offers that we have made.

"We have started onboarding people in a phased manner. It will happen over the second and the third quarter," Wipro chief human resource officer Saurabh Govil said. Talking about the hiring of freshers, Govil said that there has been a delay as there was a delay from schools in the closing of curriculum and their onboarding will get "staggered and delayed based on business requirements".

Shares of Wipro closed at Rs 225.05 apiece, down by 1.1 per cent compared to the previous close, on BSE.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Deal unlikely for Titans RB Henry at deadline

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry will not receive a long-term extension before Wednesdays deadline for franchise players, ESPN reported. Henry received the Titans franchise designation in March and is owed 10.27 million for the 2...

WRAPUP 1-Big U.S. banks predict more economic pain from coronavirus

Three of the largest U.S. banks said on Tuesday they had set aside a whopping 28 billion for loan losses, in a stark reminder that much of the economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic is still to come.Borrowers have been propped up by tr...

Punjab minister tests COVID-19 positive

Punjab cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the first minister in the state to contract the infection, a health official said. The Rural Development and Panchayats Minister had un...

France says 'merci' to virus heroes on poignant Bastille Day

Medics in white coats replaced uniformed soldiers as stars of Frances Bastille Day ceremonies Tuesday as the usual grandiose military parade in Paris was recalibrated to honour medics who died fighting COVID-19, supermarket cashiers, postal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020