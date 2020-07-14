Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt-appointed experts' panel calls for regulating data, checking monopolies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 21:21 IST
Govt-appointed experts' panel calls for regulating data, checking monopolies

An experts' committee set up by the government under the chairmanship of Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan has highlighted the need to regulate data, and alarmed about the imbalance being created by dominant internet giants such as Google, Facebook and Amazon. A report submitted by the panel to the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) said that not only economic but also most key social, political and cultural activities will depend upon data, and allowing the possibility of data monopolies in a large consumer market like India could lead to the creation of imbalances in bargaining power.

"This may be the right time to set out rules to regulate the data ecosystem (which includes data collection, analysis, sharing, distribution of gains, and destruction) to provide certainty for existing businesses and provide incentives for new business creation, as well as to release enormous untapped social and public value from data." the report on non-personal data governance said. The government has invited feedback from public on the report submitted by the committee to fine-tune the suggestions of the panel for non-personal data governance.

"It is reported that Google and Facebook together control about 60 per cent of the internet advertising market in the US. It is also estimated that Amazon had a 37 per cent share of the online e-commerce market in the US in 2019. This is reflected in the very large market capitalisation of these corporations," the report said. While the government is working on protection of personal data, MeitY has also started a process to prepare a framework for non-personal data.

According to the Gopalakrishnan panel, organisations have been discovering ways to generate value from data and the digital economy is witnessing the emergence of a few dominant players and a certain imbalance in the market. "A combination of a 'first mover advantage' for these large data-driven platforms and businesses, with the sizable network effect and enormous data that they have collected over the years, has left many new entrants and start-ups being squeezed and faced with significant entry barriers," the report said.

The panel has favoured the case to regulate data for creating certainty and incentives for innovation and new products and services creation in India, encourage start-ups in India and address privacy concerns, among others..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

More U.S. schools go online-only; Florida, Alabama report record rise in COVID-19 deaths

With coronavirus infections and deaths rising in many parts of the country, U.S. educators from California to Wisconsin are opting for online learning rather than a return to classrooms when the school year begins in a few weeks. Florida re...

UK tables new 'cheaper, quicker and easier' Health Visa in Parliament

The UK government tabled a new cheaper, quicker and easier Health and Care Visa in Parliament on Tuesday, aimed at attracting overseas doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals to the state-funded National Health Service NHS as part of a...

Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases up by 167 to 23,426; death toll 1,525

Continuing the trend of reporting less than 200 COVID-19 cases per day since July 3 in Ahmedabad, the number of new cases rose by 167 to 23,426 on Tuesday, state Health department said. With three more patients succumbing to the viral infec...

UK midcaps fall on virus woes; Bluechips supported by resource majors

British mid-cap stocks ended lower on Tuesday as fears of fresh coronavirus-driven lockdowns overshadowed a fledgeling economic recovery, while resource stocks supported the bluechip index. The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended largely unchanged, bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020