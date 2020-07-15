Left Menu
Bennett University launches Liberal Arts Program offering both Humanities and Business Majors

It also offers them the opportunity to do an extra one year and earn a Post-Graduate Diploma in their chosen area of study after finishing their degree. The programme has been designed to provide all round, holistic development to students; education that develops skills, improves perspectives and prepares students to deal with everyday challenges of life in a balanced and responsible manner.

Bennett University launches Liberal Arts Program offering both Humanities and Business Majors

Indian students need not go to western countries to do a programme in Liberal Arts. They now have one avenue to do a Liberal Arts programme in India without compromising on the quality and flexibility offered by the universities abroad. Bennett University is launching Liberal Arts program from the academic year 2020. The programme, which is of three years duration, allows students to pace their learning, and gives them space to decide the courses of their choice. It also offers them the opportunity to do an extra one year and earn a Post-Graduate Diploma in their chosen area of study after finishing their degree.

The programme has been designed to provide all round, holistic development to students; education that develops skills, improves perspectives and prepares students to deal with everyday challenges of life in a balanced and responsible manner. An important feature of the programme is that the students do not have to choose their Major at the time of admission. Instead, they have one full year to explore their area of interest. It is only in the second year that they decide their Major.

Here too they have a wide choice. They have ten domains to choose a Major from. These include: Psychology, Philosophy, Business Studies, Marketing, Journalism, Advertising & Public Relations, Economics, Political Science, English Literature and Finance. Further, each Major has a specialized basket of Electives, courses which have been hand-picked to help students further their knowledge and allow them to explore new areas of interest.

The students are also exposed to a wide range of Foundation courses in the first year to broaden their knowledge and build all-round skills such as oral and writing skills, critical thinking skills and problem-solving skills. The Bennett University Programme is not limited to classroom learning alone. The students will earn credits for playing physical sports or going to the gym. They will be given classics and bestsellers from various fields to read, analyse and discuss. This will help improve their conversational skills and perspectives and challenge dogmas. They will also get an opportunity to meet and interact with some of the leading lights of the media and the industry.

Such all-round learning will improve the worldview, self-esteem and confidence of students, and open a wide range of career options. These include journalism, public relations, content creation, advertising, marketing, finance, management, counselling, analytics, consultancy, economic services, civil services, and many more. The Finance, Business Studies and Marketing Majors will also impart leadership skills and help students climb the corporate ladder faster. These three Majors are not offered by other Liberal Arts programs in the country and are quite unique to Bennett University’s Liberal Arts programme.

Educationists believe that Liberal Arts programmes will change the course of higher education in India. They will lead to the emergence of a new generation of youngsters who are more confident, more skilled and better able to deal with the challenges of life. Website URL- https://www.bennett.edu.in/admission/programs/ba-liberal-arts/ PWR PWR

