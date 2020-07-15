Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSRCEL partners with Capgemini to support social startups

NSRCEL, the startup hub at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B), has partnered with Capgemini in India to support social impact startups in the country's growing startup ecosystem.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-07-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 12:37 IST
NSRCEL partners with Capgemini to support social startups
Each selected venture will get an entrepreneurial grant of Rs 75 lakh across three years.. Image Credit: ANI

NSRCEL, the startup hub at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B), has partnered with Capgemini in India to support social impact startups in the country's growing startup ecosystem. Of the 28 start-ups that made the pitch, four startups have been selected for the programme which will start in the first week of August.

The selected startups are Blink Research and Services, Econut Coconut Producer Company, Learning Matters and Prosoc Innovators. "We are delighted to have Capgemini join us in supporting social enterprises, especially during these trying times," said NSRCEL Chairperson Venkatesh Panchapagesan.

"Our partnership is a unique one as this is the first time that we are making a multi-year commitment to our start-ups to help them scale their operations and enhance their impact," he said. The selected ventures will receive from Capgemini an entrepreneurial grant of Rs 75 lakh each across three years based on their progress and milestone.

From NSRCEL at IIMB, they will gain access to domain mentors and networks that will help them scale. The mentors will address specific challenges and provide assistance wherever required. "As part of Capgemini's endeavour to ensure that technology and innovation drive sustainable and social development, we aspire to nurture novel ideas and dreams that have the capability to enhance and transform lives," said Anurag Pratap, Head of CSR India at Capgemini.

"It is wonderful to see young change-makers developing novel ideas to tackle the country's social problems with inspiring energy and enthusiasm," he said in a statement. NSRCEL brings together start-ups, industry mentors, eminent academicians from its parent institution Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and researchers who thrive on continuous interaction of theory and practice.

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology and engineering services. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK health minister says will not be recommending masks in offices

British Health Minister Matt Hancock said that the government would not be recommending that people wear face masks in offices, after speculation that rules for work places could follow shops.We will not be recommending masks in the office,...

COVID-19: Rajasthan records three more deaths

Three more deaths due to coronavirus infection were recorded in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state to 527, an official said. With 235 new cases reported, the total number of people infected w...

INTERVIEW-Tokyo Olympics at risk if coronavirus mutates, gets stronger -Japan adviser

The Tokyo Olympics may have to be postponed again if the novel coronavirus mutates into a stronger pathogen, Kiyoshi Kurokawa, a prominent Japanese government adviser, said on Wednesday.However, a recent spike in cases in Tokyo is due to a ...

Golf-Asian Tour cancels Taiwan Masters due to COVID-19

The Asian Tour said on Wednesday Septembers Taiwan Masters has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to cancel Taiwan Masters was based on health and safety concerns as well as international travel restrictions on player...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020