GE Power wins orders worth Rs 850 cr for implementing air quality control systems technology

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) GE Power India on Wednesday said it has bagged multiple orders worth Rs 850.69 crore (USD 112.57 million) to implement air quality control systems technology in India. The company will supply these air quality control systems (AQCS) solutions to NTPC, Hindalco Industries and UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd, a GE Power India statement said.

According to statement, it will supply the AQCS to Hindalco Industries Ltd for their Aditya Aluminium Plant Lapanga in Sambalpur, Odisha. The project is expected to be commissioned by 2021. This technology will give a number of benefits as it facilitates sulfur dioxide (SO2) removal with lower water consumption, smaller footprint, utilization of existing stack, lesser lifecycle cost and lesser implementation time, the statement said.

It will also supply ACQS to the NTPC Ltd for its Feroze Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power Project Stage-I, II & III in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh. This order is expected to be completed by February 2023. Another order is to supply ACQS to UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (UPRVUNL) which will be setting up a combustion system modification of the boilers along with advanced firing system equipment to meet the nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission norms for their Harduaganj, Parichha and Anpara plants.

The order is a first for combustion modification for NOx control by any state utility in India, the company said. "The commitment being shown by the Government of India to reduce the overall levels of SOx and NOx is very encouraging. The solutions from its AQCS portfolio will help to lower levels of SOx and NOx in emissions and will serve to improve the overall quality of air," said Prashant Jain, Managing Director of GE Power India Ltd.

GE Power India Ltd is a listed legal entity of GE Steam Power business in India and one of the leading players in the Indian power generation equipment market. PTI KKS DRR DRR.