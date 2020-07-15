Left Menu
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-07-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 14:37 IST
HashedIn and BITS Pilani Collaborate to Develop EOn - an Event Management Application

BENGALURU, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BITS Pilani partnered with HashedIn Technologies to build their event management application - EOn. As part of their new online learning program on "Full Stack Development", BITS required a live application to enable hands-on, experiential learning for students. Bringing in their expertise in cloud solutions, HashedIn developed and architected the application with modern, cloud-native design elements to align it with the relevant learning modules in the program. EOn is designed to create, develop, and manage events such as festivals, conferences, ceremonies, athletic competitions, seminars, trade fairs, formal parties, concerts, conventions, etc. With an easy to use web/mobile interface, the application enables event activities to be tracked virtually from anywhere and has features such as ticket management, registrations, payment collection, and many more.

According to Rajiv Tandon, COO, BITS Pilani , "In an ever-changing and dynamic world, it has become crucial for educational institutes to incorporate new, innovative learning techniques to prepare students for the future. HashedIn brought in their expertise in cloud-native solutions to help us build a live application that enables our students to experiment and get hands-on learning for our new program on full-stack development." According to Harshit Singhal, CBO, HashedIn Technologies, "We are in an era where we are witnessing a technological revolution in education. Online education is a cost-effective and efficient way of learning in the long run. HashedIn is delighted to have supported a renowned institution like BITS Pilani in launching an interactive event management application that enables an experimental platform for their students to learn full-stack development." About BITS Pilani The Birla Institute of Technology & Science, BITS Pilani is an all-India Institute for higher education. The primary motive of BITS is to "train young men and women able and eager to create and put into action such ideas, methods, techniques, and information". Over the years, BITS has provided the highest quality technical education to students from all over India. About HashedIn Technologies HashedIn is an IT services and consulting company that builds intelligent SaaS solutions. With nearly a decade of SaaS expertise, HashedIn has built a technological empire of 225+ robust solutions for 165+ clients worldwide, including companies like Honeywell, NetApp, Nutanix, Aruba, Curefit, and many more. To learn about our Intelligent SaaS solutions, visit: www.hashedin.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1015155/HashedIn_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

