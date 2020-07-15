Left Menu
Development News Edition

MobiKwik net revenue more than doubles to Rs 379 cr in FY20; eyes profits this fiscal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 14:57 IST
MobiKwik net revenue more than doubles to Rs 379 cr in FY20; eyes profits this fiscal

Digital payments company MobiKwik on Wednesday said its net revenue has surged 134 per cent to Rs 379 crore in FY20, and exuded confidence of hitting profitability this fiscal. MobiKwik, which competes against companies like Paytm and Flipkart-owned PhonePe, had clocked a net revenue (primarily income from transactions and income share from financial products) of Rs 162 crore in FY19.

"This is the third consecutive year where we have demonstrated higher than 100 per cent growth. Our cash loss has reduced 91 per cent, last year on a revenue of Rs 162 crore, we had lost in cash Rs 98 crore, versus this year's revenue of Rs 379 crore, we have lost only Rs 9 crore in cash," MobiKwik co-founder and COO Upasana Taku told PTI. She added that the actual loss is Rs 45 crore but much of that was paid in stocks, and therefore the cash burnt was Rs 9 crore.

Taku said the company is focussing on a profitable growth strategy and has executed on it in the right manner that has helped drive 159 per cent rise in consumer payments (wallet) net revenue to Rs 230 crore and a 216 per cent jump in fintech net revenue to Rs 91 crore. She explained that MobiKwik's wallets business - which has 120 million users - had recorded net revenue of Rs 89 crore in the previous fiscal. User incentives in FY20 grew only 30 per cent, indicating that cost of acquiring and retaining users was low and the company is generating higher spends per user, she added.

MobiKwik's merchant-facing payment gateway business (via its subsidiary Zaakpay) registered net revenue of Rs 190 crore in FY20, compared to Rs 101 crore in FY19 on a standalone basis. MobiKwik, which has about 325 employees, operates in three segments -- consumer payments, fintech (includes credit, mutual funds, etc), and payment gateway.

In FY20, consumer payments accounted for 63 per cent of the net revenue, followed by fintech (25 per cent) and payment gateway (13 per cent). "March 2020 was a stellar month for us, our lifetime best month and we clocked a revenue of Rs 38 crore but we lost only Rs 8 lakh. So, we were set on an amazing peak and had COVID not happened, we would have already done the same or higher run rate," she said. MobiKwik expects recovery across segments by early September and is confident of showing growth and hitting profits in FY21, Taku noted. Founded in 2009 by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku, MobiKwik has raised over USD 100 million in funding from investors like Sequoia Capital, Bajaj Finance, American Express and Net1.

"We are the only independent, large digital payments platform in India that is neither owned nor controlled by a large foreign company...teams (founders and employees own 45 per cent stake. It is a big achievement just to compete in this hyper-competitive market against players with deep pockets," Taku said. She emphasised that MobiKwik is focussed on building out the company and delivering value to shareholders.

"On the back of Rs 26 crores raised in early 2019, we have delivered Rs 203 crore in incremental net revenue in FY2020, which is a capital efficiency of 8x," Taku said..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

19 BSF personnel test COVID-19 positive in Meghalaya; state tally at 337

Nineteen BSF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Wednesday, taking the northeastern states tally to 337, officials said. The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 289, of which 205 are Bor...

FEATURE-No jobs, few crops: Coronavirus and pests leave Nepal fearing hunger

By Aadesh Subedi PYUTHAN, Nepal, July 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Two months ago, Krishna Prasad Jaisi lost his job as a chef in neighbouring India when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the hotel where he worked. With the business sti...

BJP stages protest seeking CBI probe into party MLA's death

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Wednesday staged demonstrations in front of police stations across West Bengal, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged murder of party MLA Debendra Nath Roy. Alleging that West Bengal has been turned into a...

Martial on the cusp of becoming an elite number nine: Darren Fletcher

Former Manchester United star Darren Fletcher has said that Anthony Martial is on the cusp of becoming an elite number nine. Martial is currently enjoying a stellar run with United as he has registered 21 goals in 41 appearances for the sid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020