Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goldman profit blows past estimates on trading surge

The bank reported a return on equity (ROE) of 11.1% for the quarter and return on tangible common equity (ROTE) of 11.8%, two key measures of profitability.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 17:33 IST
Goldman profit blows past estimates on trading surge

Goldman Sachs Group Inc's trading revenue doubled in the second quarter, driven by big swings in stock and bond markets since March, helping the bank beat estimates for quarterly profit by a wide margin.

The bank's shares jumped nearly 4% in premarket trading as it posted a 93% surge in revenue in its global markets unit, which houses the trading business, cushioning it from the coronavirus downturn. The performance highlighted the resurgence in trading across Wall Street banks in the second quarter, with JPMorgan Chase also reporting a huge quarter as financial market volumes hit record-breaking levels.

The bank's net earnings applicable to common shareholders rose 2% to $2.25 billion in the quarter ended June 30. Earnings per share rose to $6.26 from $5.81 a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $3.78 per share, on average, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

Investment banking revenue, which includes underwriting, jumped 36% to $2.66 billion. Overall revenue jumped 41% to $13.30 billion, comfortably beating estimates. The bank reported a return on equity (ROE) of 11.1% for the quarter and return on tangible common equity (ROTE) of 11.8%, two key measures of profitability. Goldman said in January it aims to deliver a 13% return on equity and over 14% return on tangible equity within the next three years.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Premier League summer transfer window to open from July 27 to October 5

The Premier League on Wednesday announced that the summer transfer window will open for 10 weeks from July 27 to October 5, subject to approval from the FIFA. Premier League Shareholders have agreed on the dates for the summer 2020 transfer...

Indian attack will bowl out any team cheaply: Swann

Former England off spinner Graeme Swann on Wednesday rated the Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian bowling as the one which has the ability to bowl out any side cheaply. The cricketer-turned-commentator was in the West Indies in September last year w...

Tech entrepreneur's dismembered body found in luxury condo

The dismembered body of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur was found inside his luxury Manhattan condo, police said Wednesday. The victim, identified as Fahim Saleh, was found at around 330 p.m. Tuesday inside his apartment on the Lower East S...

Punjab police to recruit domain experts

Punjab police will recruit nearly 800 domain experts in the fields of ITDigital, legal forensics and finance to give a cutting edge to its investigation. The 798 experts will be recruited directly as plainclothes civilian support staff for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020