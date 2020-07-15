Left Menu
Tech-Enabled Startup Shopmatic Registers 200 Percent Growth Amidst Global Pandemic

Amidst the pandemic, Shopmatic expanded its offering to create tailored solutions for India’s Kirana stores and Singapore’s Grocery stores, enabling them to create an online presence with pre-developed catalogs and more.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 17:36 IST
Amid the ongoing global pandemic, Shopmatic, leading Singapore-based e-commerce enabler registered tremendous growth in the April-June 2020 quarter New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaBusiness Wire India At a time when businesses are struggling to cope with the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, international e-commerce enabler Shopmatic is set for a very promising growth trajectory this year. With its tech-enabled solutions for the country's SME sector, Shopmatic has registered a 2x growth in transactions, GMV and revenues during the April-June quarter over the previous quarter. As an e-commerce solutions provider, Shopmatic brings different elements of the e-commerce landscape onto a single platform to help SMEs and individual entrepreneurs take their businesses online. From creating a customized online store, selling through social & chat commerce, selling on multiple marketplaces with integrated global payment options and shipping solutions, creating & promoting digital advertising Shopmatic makes it easy for anyone to sell online.

Owing to its customer-first approach, Shopmatic has consistently rolled out unique initiatives to empower sellers on its platform. Amidst the pandemic, Shopmatic expanded its offering to create tailored solutions for India’s Kirana stores and Singapore’s Grocery stores, enabling them to create an online presence with pre-developed catalogs and more. Shopmatic allows local shop owners to build their web-stores easily without the need for technical know-how, or design experience. This offering covers all aspects of a successful online grocery store including pre-built catalogs with unlimited listings, easy inventory management, secure and instant online payments and, keeping in mind the need for the hour, contactless delivery, and self-pickup options. Speaking on the results of the first quarter, Mr. Anurag Avula, CEO & Co-founder, Shopmatic, said, “We are delighted with our quarterly financial results, that we were able to achieve with the support of our customers. Going digital is not an option anymore, but an imperative, and we have been able to contribute to our merchants’ success by launching relevant solutions like the Kirana Store special. In the 5 years since we launched, we have been driven by our vision to enable online and offline success for our merchants by creating an omnichannel experience for our customers. I am delighted that it has brought significant transaction growth to our customers. This inspires us to deliver even more innovative and compelling game-changing solutions for our merchants which we will be launching in the next few months.” After launching its Transaction model in April 2010, Shopmatic has more than 120,000+ active merchants on its platform It continues to innovate to bring the latest tech advancements into its platform, determined to enable the online success of small businesses and aspiring individual entrepreneurs.

About Shopmatic Founded in December 2014, Shopmatic has been driving game-changing strategies in the ecommerce space and has engineered itself to stay focused on helping its customers succeed. With its acquisitions of CombineSell and Octopus in 2019, Shopmatic is driving an omnichannel play for individual entrepreneurs and businesses in emerging markets, by enabling the entire ecommerce-&-retail-management ecosystems for them to succeed.

From a domain name to easy integrations with domestic and international payment gateways and shipping partners, to getting discovered via a unique, curated platform- Shopmatic World & multiple marketplaces, to POS, Inventory Management and CRM solutions, Shopmatic helps business owners manage the full spectrum of what is required to grow their business. Shopmatic has 500000+ customers today. Shopmatic is headquartered in Singapore with a presence in India, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Philippines and UAE. The company is quickly expanding to the rest of South-East Asia, this year.

Shopmatic has raised 20 M SGD from its incorporation till date with August One, SEEDS Capital and a consortium of investors. For more information on the Shopmatic Group, please visit www.goshopmatic.com or contact media@goshopmatic.com PWR PWR

