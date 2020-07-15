AP Cabinet nod for sand corpn ltd to be incorporated as 100 % subsidiary to APMDC

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to incorporate the AP Sand Corporation Limited as a 100 per cent subsidiary to the AP Mineral Development Corporation, to take up all sand operations in the state. The proposed entity will be responsible for the implementation of the New Sand Mining Policy-2019 that is aimed at addressing the issues of indiscriminate mining of sand, black marketing, hoarding, illegal cross-border transportation, besides ensuring supply of the material at a reasonable price.

A three-member committee of ministers, headed by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, will oversee the functioning of the Sand Corporation and effective implementation of the New Sand Mining Policy, according to Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani). The APMDC that has been entrusted with the task of managing the sand operations, would now be confined to its core activities of mineral mining, Nani, who is also a member of the ministers' committee, said.

"Increased workload because of managing the sand operations has adversely impacted the core activities of APMDC. Revenue augmentation from the existing Mangampet Barytes project, commencement of new mining projects like coal blocks, heavy mineral beach sands, silica sand and other organizational improvement initiatives have been hindered," official sources said.

The APMDC will get back to its original operations once the new Sand Corporation comes into place, the sources added.