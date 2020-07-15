Left Menu
Reliance launches Jio Glass for mixed reality experience

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Wednesday announced its new offering

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 18:25 IST
Reliance Jio has paid special attention to graphics for Jio Glass. Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Wednesday announced its new offering: Jio Glass. It comes with a convenient cable that can be attached to a phone and connect to internet. The Glass weighs only 75 grammes and provides a mixed reality service to provide an immersive experience.

Reliance Jio has paid special attention to graphics for Jio Glass users for good visual experience with a high-resolution display. This coupled with a personalised audio system without any accessory attached supports all standard audio formats. Jio Glass already supports more than 25 apps. The Glass can be used to attend a meeting while sitting at home, getting a high quality mixed reality experience.

One can also share presentations which can be viewed on a large virtual screen using Jio Glass. The mixed reality device is also designed for teachers and students to enable 3D virtual rooms and conduct holographic classes through Jio Mixed Reality cloud in real-time. "Jio Glass is making teachers and students come together in 3D virtual rooms and conduct holographic classes through our Jio Mixed Reality cloud in real-time. With Jio Glass, the traditional way of learning geography will now be history," said RIL President Kiran Thomas at the company's annual general meeting.

(ANI)

