Locust control operations carried out in 35 places in Raj, UP, Gujarat

Since April 11, locust control operations have been carried out over 3.15 lakh hectares area in nine states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Bihar, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:19 IST
Continuing its fight against locust swarms, the Centre said control operations were carried out on Tuesday night in 35 places in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.       Since April 11, locust control operations have been carried out over 3.15 lakh hectares area in nine states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Bihar, it said. In a statement on Wednesday, the Union Agriculture Ministry said locust control measures were carried out in total 35 places in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat on the intervening night of July 14-15.       Around 27 places were covered in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu and Sikar districts of Rajasthan, one place in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, and two places in Kutch district of Gujarat by Locust Control Offices (LCOs).       Besides this, respective state agriculture departments carried out control operations in two places each in the districts of Balrampur and Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh and one place in Pali district of Rajasthan against small groups and scattered population of locusts, it added.     "Today (on July 15), swarms of immature pink locusts and adult yellow locusts were active in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Pali and Sikar of Rajasthan and Balrampur and Bahraich districts of Uttar Pradesh," according to the ministry.       Presently, 79 control teams with spray equipment-mounted vehicles and more than 200 central government personnel, 50 technical officers and 22 drivers on contractual basis are engaged in locust control operations. Also, 15 new Ulvamast sprayers have reached India from the UK.       That apart, the ministry said five companies with 15 drones are deployed at Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Nagaur and Phalodi in Rajasthan for effective control of locusts on tall trees and in inaccessible areas through spraying of pesticides. A Bell helicopter has been deployed in Rajasthan for use in the Scheduled Desert Area as per the need. The Indian Air Force is also conducting trials in anti-locust operation by using an Mi-17 helicopter.     "No significant crop losses have been reported in the States of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Haryana. However, some minor crop losses have been reported in some districts of Rajasthan," the ministry added.

