Left Menu
Development News Edition

US work visa suspension unlikely to impact operations, says Infosys

Infosys on Wednesday said the suspension of H1-B visas by the US does not make "logical sense", even though the move is unlikely to impact the IT services major as it has been investing in ramping up local hiring in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:19 IST
US work visa suspension unlikely to impact operations, says Infosys
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

Infosys on Wednesday said the suspension of H1-B visas by the US does not make "logical sense", even though the move is unlikely to impact the IT services major as it has been investing in ramping up local hiring in the country. "On the H1-B visa, obviously it doesn't really make any logical sense...various independent studies have clearly demonstrated the value that Indian IT service providers bring to the US economy and how they make the American companies very competitive. Having said that, in the short-term, we don't see any impact," Infosys COO UB Pravin Rao said in a post-earnings conference.

He added that there has been zero travel due to travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore, till December-end, the move by the US administration is unlikely to make any difference. "From Infosys' perspective, our focus on localization has really helped us. Today more than 60 per cent of our employees are visa independent. This we started about two, two-and-a-half years back and since we made the announcement in May of 2017, we have recruited more than 13,000 US nationals.

"So from our perspective, we are entirely de-risked, and even in the medium to long term, we don't see an impact, we're fairly comfortable," Rao said. Infosys, which had over 2.39 lakh employees at the end of June 2020 quarter, saw 61.5 per cent of its revenues come from the North American market.

Europe accounted for 24 per cent of the USD 3.1 billion revenue in June quarter, while India and Rest of the World geographies contributed 2.9 per cent and 11.6 per cent of the quarter's revenue, respectively. Last month, US President Donald Trump had signed a proclamation to suspend issuing of H-1B visas -- popular among Indian IT professionals -- along with other foreign work visas for the rest of the year, aimed at helping millions of Americans who have lost their jobs due to the current economic crisis.

Larger rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had called the move by the US government "unfortunate and unfair". TCS -- in its FY20 annual report -- had said it has hired 20,000 people in the US in the last five years.

Industry body Nasscom had warned that this could possibly force more work to be performed offshore since local talent is not available in the country.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

No time frame to conclude BTIA; India, EU will take discussions forward: MEA

There is no set time frame for the conclusion of the Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement BTIA but India and the European Union EU have to take the discussions forward, said Vikas Swarup, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary West, sai...

Kerala Blasters sign Ritwik Kumar Das for upcoming ISL season

Kerala Blasters have announced the signing of the 23-year-old midfielder, Ritwik Kumar Das for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League ISL. The midfielder will be joining the club from Real Kashmir FC, where he made 11 appearances. H...

Judge denies request to delay Iowa drug kingpin's execution

A federal judge has denied an Iowa drug kingpins requests to delay his execution, which is scheduled for Friday. US District Judge Leonard Strand wrote Tuesday that he would not intervene to delay Dustin Honkens execution date due to the co...

US toughens stance against 2 Russian gas pipelines to Europe

The Trump administration on Wednesday hardened its efforts to prevent the completion of new German-Russian and Turkish-Russian pipelines by ending sanctions exemptions for companies involved in the projects and warning theyll be subject to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020