FOREX-Safe-haven dollar hits one-month low on vaccine hopes

By Kate Duguid

July 15 - Risk sentiment revived in currency markets on Wednesday as progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine helped equities rebound and commodity currencies strengthen, pushing the dollar to a one-month low. The dollar index fell below 96 for the first time since June, dropping to a one-month low of 95.770. It was last trading down 0.20% at 95.960.

The U.S. company Moderna has produced an experimental COVID-19 vaccine that provoked immune responses in all 45 volunteers, sparking a risk-on mood. But there was still some cause for caution, with worsening U.S.-China tensions and fears about the economic impact of a second wave of coronavirus in the United States.

Florida, which has become an epicenter of the new outbreak, reported 133 new COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, and raised its death toll to more than 4,500. Among the riskier commodity-linked currencies, the Canadian dollar was 0.62% stronger; the Australian dollar was up 0.60% and the New Zealand dollar was up 0.52%.

"The main driver here is from the U.S. dollar side," said Commerzbank's head of foreign exchange and commodity research, Ulrich Leuchtmann. The euro extended overnight gains to a four-month high of $1.145 versus the dollar, close to the euro-dollar's peak of $1.150 in early March. It was last up 0.18% at $1.142.

The single currency was boosted by a combination of dollar weakness and hopes that European Union leaders will reach an agreement about a proposed coronavirus recovery fund at the EU summit on Friday and Saturday. "The pair has been floated by a combo of broader dollar softness, which has come amid a risk-on backdrop, and by the recent broad underpinning the euro has seen amid expectations for EU leaders to green-light the proposed 750 billion euro recovery fund this week," wrote analysts at Action Economics.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday that Germany would push for a compromise. France believes it is possible to reach agreement on the recovery plan and budget, the office of the French presidency said on Wednesday.