Coal India worker unions call for 1-day strike on Aug 18 against divestment

Leaders of federations affiliated to five central trade unions of BMS, HMS, AITUC, CITU and INTUC held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the proposed divestment and share buyback of Coal India by the government, Nathulal Pandey, the president of HMS-affiliated Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation, said. It was decided unanimously to go for one-day strike on August 18, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:51 IST
Coal India worker unions affiliated to five central trade unions on Wednesday decided to go on one-day strike on August 18 against the proposed divestment or buyback of shares of the PSU, a union leader said. Leaders of federations affiliated to five central trade unions of BMS, HMS, AITUC, CITU and INTUC held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the proposed divestment and share buyback of Coal India by the government, Nathulal Pandey, the president of HMS-affiliated Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation, said.

It was decided unanimously to go for one-day strike on August 18, he said. The demand of unions include withdrawal of "disinvestment or buyback of shares by Coal India immediately" and commercial mining, he said.

The unions had observed a three-day strike from July 2 to protest against commercial mining of coal. The charter of demands includes ensuring high power committee wages to the contractor workers, "immediate action against the officers of Coal India Ltd who have shown hyperactivity outside their jurisdiction to defeat 3-days strike from July 2 to 4", Pandey said.

It was also decided to serve a joint notice on August 1 for the proposed one-day strike, he said. "From the day of giving notice of strike, the programme of work to rule, rally demonstrations, gate meeting, pit meeting etc., will also be started," he said.

Pandey said that the one-day strike will be extraordinary as not even a single worker will go to the mine for work. The federations include, RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), CITU-affiliated All India Coal Workers Federation, Indian Mineworkers' Federation (AITUC), HMS-affiliated Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation.

State-owned Coal India (CIL) earlier said it managed to clock an average daily production of 44 per cent and average attendance of nearly 36 per cent during the three-day strike called by worker unions early this month..

