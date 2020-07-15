Left Menu
India looking forward to partner Italy in food processing sector: Badal

Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday said India is looking forward to partner Italy in the area of food processing which has a huge market potential in the country. She emphasised that Italian food and equipment related companies should look to Indian market to expand their global outreach.

Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday said India is looking forward to partner Italy in the area of food processing which has huge market potential in the country. She was addressing the opening session of 'Digital Indo-Italian Business Mission on Food Processing', held virtually on Wednesday.

Under the two-day event, digital conferences, trade fairs, and B2B meetings are being held, an official statement said. Highlighting the role of food processing sector in current scenario, Badal said many food processing companies are attempting to diversify and expand their product line up.

The minister said versatile equipment that can produce different types of products would be the preference. She emphasized that Italian food and equipment related companies should look to Indian market to expand their global outreach. Badal said India and Italy are natural partners when it comes to food processing industry. In European Union, Italy has one of the largest Indian diaspora.

Badal emphasized on the role of India as a potential market. "India looks forward to partnerships with Italy in the area of food processing, which shall further strengthen and consolidate relations between our two countries," she said.

The minister said new opportunities are emerging in food processing sector, with various segments such as ready to eat, frozen food, superfood and nutraceuticals, among others, emerging as champion segments. India, also known as the world's fruit and vegetable basket, offers ample opportunities for sourcing raw material, Badal said, adding that the country also offers one of the fastest growing markets for finished processed food products.

The Union Minister highlighted the various opportunities offered by her ministry in the form of ready infrastructures such as mega food parks, agri export zones and industrial parks/estates/clusters/nodes.

