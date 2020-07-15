Left Menu
Development News Edition

Domestic telecom gear makers seek 30 pc reservation in BSNL 4G tender

"We suggest that BSNL immediately procure 4G equipment from open tenders and compulsorily reserve at least 20 or 30 per cent for domestic companies consortium, who can follow the route of proof of concept, initial deployment etc. "That will allow 80 or 70 per cent of the network to be deployed by BSNL immediately for 4G," TEMA Chairman Emeritus NK Goyal said in a letter to telecom secretary Anshu Prakash.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:54 IST
Domestic telecom gear makers seek 30 pc reservation in BSNL 4G tender
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Domestic telecom gear makers body TEMA has urged the government to provide 20-30 per cent reservation for indigenous companies in the proposed BSNL 4G services tender. Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association of India said a consortium of local equipment makers are jointly working to develop 4G networks. "We suggest that BSNL immediately procure 4G equipment from open tenders and compulsorily reserve at least 20 or 30 per cent for domestic companies consortium, who can follow the route of proof of concept, initial deployment, etc.

"That will allow 80 or 70 per cent of the network to be deployed by BSNL immediately for 4G," TEMA Chairman Emeritus NK Goyal said in a letter to telecom secretary Anshu Prakash. The letter dated July 14 was also marked to the BSNL Chairman and Managing Director PK Purwar.

BSNL has put on hold its 4G tender worth Rs 9,300 crore floated in March after intervention of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade on a complaint filed by Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC). Later, the tender was canceled.

TEMA in the letter said it understands there is a proposal to seek proof of concept of existing products and then deployment should take place in few circles and later rolled out across India. Such proposals may delay implementation of 4G by BSNL at least by one or two years and that may not be in the interest of BSNL, it added.

"All domestic manufacturers depend on BSNL and MTNL for supplies. Hence, we need to consider an approach, where BSNL implements 4G fast and we also promote domestic manufacturing," Goyal said. The association has suggested that only companies with global headquarters in India and sharing source code with the Department of Telecom should be considered as indigenous telecom gear firms.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss insurers oppose immigration changes, Swiss Re head tells paper

Switzerlands insurance industry is against tightening the countrys immigration rules, a move that will be put to voters this year, Swiss Re Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler told Handelszeitung newspaper. Mumenthaler is the latest busin...

Lebanon must stay neutral to stave off poverty, patriarch says

Lebanon needs to stay neutral to be saved from hunger and poverty, its senior Christian cleric said on Wednesday, urging Lebanese to keep out of conflicts in Arab countries but denying he was referring specifically to the Iranian-backed Hez...

IOC postpones Dakar Youth Olympics by 4 years to 2026

The International Olympic Committee has postponed the 2022 Dakar Youth Olympics for four years due to the coronavirus pandemic. IOC President Thomas Bach said the delay was discussed two days ago in a telephone conversation with Senegal Pre...

Babar Azam gives batting tips to 8-year-old fan in video chat

Pakistans white ball captain Babar Azam on Wednesday left his eight-year-old fan Samiya Afsar delighted when he gave her batting tips during a video chat organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Samiya, a resident of Lahore, rose to promine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020