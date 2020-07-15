Domestic telecom gear makers seek 30 pc reservation in BSNL 4G tender

Domestic telecom gear makers body TEMA has urged the government to provide 20-30 per cent reservation for indigenous companies in the proposed BSNL 4G services tender. Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association of India said a consortium of local equipment makers are jointly working to develop 4G networks. "We suggest that BSNL immediately procure 4G equipment from open tenders and compulsorily reserve at least 20 or 30 per cent for domestic companies consortium, who can follow the route of proof of concept, initial deployment, etc.

"That will allow 80 or 70 per cent of the network to be deployed by BSNL immediately for 4G," TEMA Chairman Emeritus NK Goyal said in a letter to telecom secretary Anshu Prakash. The letter dated July 14 was also marked to the BSNL Chairman and Managing Director PK Purwar.

BSNL has put on hold its 4G tender worth Rs 9,300 crore floated in March after intervention of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade on a complaint filed by Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC). Later, the tender was canceled.

TEMA in the letter said it understands there is a proposal to seek proof of concept of existing products and then deployment should take place in few circles and later rolled out across India. Such proposals may delay implementation of 4G by BSNL at least by one or two years and that may not be in the interest of BSNL, it added.

"All domestic manufacturers depend on BSNL and MTNL for supplies. Hence, we need to consider an approach, where BSNL implements 4G fast and we also promote domestic manufacturing," Goyal said. The association has suggested that only companies with global headquarters in India and sharing source code with the Department of Telecom should be considered as indigenous telecom gear firms.