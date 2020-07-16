Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on vaccine bets, Goldman results

U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 approaching its highest level in more than four months after promising early data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine and a strong quarterly report from Goldman Sachs. Moderna Inc surged 9.2% after a small-scale study showed its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced high levels of virus-killing antibodies.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 00:13 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on vaccine bets, Goldman results

U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 approaching its highest level in more than four months after promising early data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine and a strong quarterly report from Goldman Sachs.

Moderna Inc surged 9.2% after a small-scale study showed its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced high levels of virus-killing antibodies. Travel-related stocks Carnival Corp, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Marriott International and Wynn Resorts rose between 7% and 20%, with the S&P 1500 airlines index up 10.0%.

The S&P 500 was on track to beat the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite for a fourth straight session, a feat scored only twice since Wall Street launched its massive recovery last March. Gains for the Nasdaq were capped by online retail giant Amazon.com Inc, video streaming platform Netflix Inc and Microsoft Corp which slipped after surging to record highs recently.

"The Moderna news woke everybody up again that this is not going to last forever, and there is light at the end of the tunnel. That is why you are seeing such a strong move today into those economically sensitive stocks," said Tim Ghriskey, Chief Investment Strategist Inverness Counsel in New York. Adding to investors' enthusiasm, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book survey showed U.S. businesses saw an uptick in activity into the beginning of July as states eased restrictions to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic, but that but many were uncertain about the economic outlook.

However, the United States has failed to control the coronavirus and there is a high level of uncertainty over how much the pandemic will affect the economy, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said, as a number of U.S. sunbelt states reported a surge in COVID-19 cases recently. The three main U.S. stock indexes have recouped most of their losses from the coronavirus-led slump, with a raft of stimulus measures and encouraging economic data lifting the S&P 500 to about 5% below its record high hit in February.

At 2:28 p.m. ET (1828 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.79% at 26,854.26 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.94% to 3,227.45. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.66% to 10,558.29.

Goldman Sachs rose 1.2% after it said its trading revenue doubled in the second quarter, driven by big swings in stock and bond markets since March. Morgan Stanley gained 1.2% and Bank of America rose 1.4% ahead of their results on Thursday. The broader banking index climbed 2.3%.

UnitedHealth Group Inc fell 2.3% after warning of rising costs later this year as Americans catch up on less urgent surgeries halted by the coronavirus pandemic. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 5.03-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 4.35-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 29 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 67 new highs and two new lows. (Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Philadelphia clarifies: Eagles might have fans in stands

A day after suggesting that no fans would be permitted at Eagles home games this season, the city of Philadelphia clarified the message on Wednesday. The mayors office provided a statement that said the moratorium on large events through th...

Ukraine leader nominates Shevchenko as new Central Bank head

Ukraines president on Wednesday nominated Kyrylo Shevchenko, head of the state-run Ukrgasbank, to become the new governor of the central bank two weeks after his predecessor quit over what he called systematic political pressure. The presid...

Delta expects to take $3 billion charge to cover job losses

Delta Air Lines said Wednesday that it expects to take a charge of USD 2.7 billion to USD 3.3 billion to cover the cost of early retirements and buyouts for employees as it shrinks in response to a sharp decline in air travel. The airline s...

Fmr Raj min hits back at Gehlot over horse-trading charges

Former Rajasthan minister Ramesh Meena on Wednesday hit back at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots allegations about horse-trading and asked him how much money was paid to BSP MLAs who switched over to the Congress in his previous tenure. Earlier...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020