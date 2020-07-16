Left Menu
IndusInd Bank on Thursday announced successful integration with a leading enterprise solution provider which will simplify the process of customer on-boarding, introduce new products and meet customer demands by automating and customising processes to fit the modern-day financial requirements.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-07-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 11:57 IST
IndusInd Bank adopts agile technology platform for deeper customer engagement
The bank has has 1,911 branches and 2,760 ATMs spread across 751 geographical locations of the country.. Image Credit: ANI

IndusInd Bank on Thursday announced successful integration with a leading enterprise solution provider which will simplify the process of customer on-boarding, introduce new products and meet customer demands by automating and customising processes to fit the modern-day financial requirements. The CRMNEXT platform will empower IndusInd Bank with an intelligence-driven customer action centre which will provide complete information on customers acquired from multiple sources, and make it available on a single intuitive screen.

"This will give the bank a holistic view of customer relationships across product offerings, thereby enabling the bank officials to build smarter relationship programmes and also initiate activities for faster sales and service fulfilment," it said in a statement. The platform will be implemented across IndusInd Bank's wide network of nearly 2,000 branches, call centres and processing units for sales and service operations.

It will also integrate and power all digital and physical banking touchpoints including ATMs, WhatsApp banking platform, email, SMS and mobile apps as well as over 150 integration touchpoints including core banking, loan systems, credit card system, Aadhaar, credit bureaus among others. (ANI)

