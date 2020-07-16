European shares slip as U.S.-China tensions, poor earnings weigh
A batch of poor earnings reports also added to the declines, with Dutch beer maker Heineken NV sliding 4.9% and luxury goods group Richemont dropping 5.0% as their sales took a hit from the coronavirus lockdowns. Beijing's heightened tensions with Washington on trade, technology and geopolitics overshadowed data showing China's economy returned to growth in the second quarter after a coronavirus-inflicted slump.Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 12:58 IST
European shares eased from one-month highs on Thursday, as growing friction in U.S.-China relations put a dampener on hopes of a swift global recovery, while investors waited to hear from the European Central Bank.
The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.7% by 0717 GMT after closing at a five-week high in the previous session. A batch of poor earnings reports also added to the declines, with Dutch beer maker Heineken NV sliding 4.9% and luxury goods group Richemont dropping 5.0% as their sales took a hit from the coronavirus lockdowns.
Beijing's heightened tensions with Washington on trade, technology, and geopolitics overshadowed data showing China's economy returned to growth in the second quarter after a coronavirus-inflicted slump. Focus turns to the European Central Bank, which is set to deliver its monetary decision at 1145 GMT, but the bank is all but certain to keep policy on hold after a series of extraordinary moves.
In a bright spot, Sweden's Getinge AB gained 3.8% as a surge in demand for ventilators and other life support equipment in the wake of the pandemic lifted its quarterly core profit. German online fashion retailer Zalando SE rose 2.8% as it increased its full-year earnings forecast.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- European
- Richemont
- European Central Bank
- Zalando SE
- Beijing
- Washington
- Sweden
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Hong Kong leader calls Beijing's security law 'necessary'
Taiwan opens Hong Kong migration office in rebuke to Beijing
Beijing asks some U.S. media to submit information about their China operations
Beijing says app ban will hurt Chinese companies, India may suffer more economic losses than during Doklam crisis
Beijing asks some U.S. media to submit information about their China operations