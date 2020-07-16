China H1 FDI down 1.3% y/y in yuan terms

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China fell 1.3% in the first half of this year from a year earlier to 472.18 billion yuan ($67.47 billion), China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.

In June alone, FDI rose 7.1% on year to 117.0 billion yuan, it said.

China's non-financial outbound direct investment fell 0.7% in the January-June period from a year earlier to 362.14 billion yuan, it added. ($1 = 6.9983 Chinese yuan renminbi)