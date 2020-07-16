Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prabhjeet Singh appointed as Uber India and South Asia President

Ride hailing platform Uber on Thursday said it has elevated Prabhjeet Singh as President of India and South Asia operations. Prabh is a passionate and innovative leader and has been instrumental in helping build Uber from the ground up and established our category leadership in the ride-sharing market," Uber Regional General Manager for Asia Pacific Pradeep Parameswaran said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 13:34 IST
Prabhjeet Singh appointed as Uber India and South Asia President

Ride hailing platform Uber on Thursday said it has elevated Prabhjeet Singh as President of India and South Asia operations. In his new role, Singh will oversee the next phase of growth in the company's mobility business and ensure safety of riders and drivers across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, a statement said. His appointment is effective immediately, it added. Singh was previously serving as Director Operations (India and South Asia) and Head of Cities.

"I'm delighted to announce that Prabh is replacing me as Uber's new President for India and South Asia, one of our fastest growing and most strategic markets. Prabh is a passionate and innovative leader and has been instrumental in helping build Uber from the ground up and established our category leadership in the ride-sharing market," Uber Regional General Manager for Asia Pacific Pradeep Parameswaran said. He exuded confidence that Singh will lead Uber India and South Asia on the path of profitability, further consolidate the company's partnership with public transport authorities, and expand 'Auto and Moto' to the next batch of cities, and build iconic teams.

"Uber is an integral part of the fabric of our cities and as they start moving again, we have prioritized the highest standards of safety, sustainability and service that our riders and drivers expect of us," Singh said. Singh will be supported in his new role by a regional leadership team. Key members include Joyjyoti Misra (Director for Legal Affairs), Satinder Bindra (Director Communications), Pavan Vaish (head of central operations), Rajiv Aggarwal (Director Policy), Shirish Andhare (Product Head), Neha Mathur (HR Head), Priyanshu Singh (Head of Community Operation) and Sanjay Gupta, who will now have an expanded role as Marketing Director India and APAC Rides Brand Marketing. Vidhya Duthaluru has been recently promoted as the global head of engineering for the customer care platform, while Pradeep Parameswaran has been elevated as Regional General Manager APAC.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dumping of fly ash in Punjab's Mansa: NGT directs committee to submit report

The National Green Tribunal Thursday directed a committee to submit report on a plea seeking directions to Talwandi Sabo Power Limited TSPL in Punjabs Mansa town to pay environmental compensation for unscientific management of the fly ash. ...

Chris Evans promises to send 'Captain America' shield to boy who saved sister from dog attack

Hollywood star Chris Evans sent a sweet video message to a young boy who saved his sister from a dog attack and promised him to send the real Captain America shield. The actor sent a message to the six-year-old Bridger after his aunt Nicole...

African Energy Chamber to host introductory sessions to showcase Africa's vision

The 60-minute session will take place on 24 July 2020, registration is free at aecwebinars.com Executive Chairman, NJ Ayuk Senior Vice President, Verner Ayukegba Sergio Pugliese, President for Angola Leoncio Amada Nze, Executive President, ...

Delhi HC to hear on July 28 plea to close rear entrance of Cross River Mall's liquor shops

The Delhi High Court on Thursday listed on July 28 hearing a petition seeking directions to close the rear entrance of liquor shops in Shahdaras Cross River Mall claiming it is causing problems for residents as buyers start drinking on spot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020