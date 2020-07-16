Prabhjeet Singh appointed as Uber India and South Asia President

Ride hailing platform Uber on Thursday said it has elevated Prabhjeet Singh as President of India and South Asia operations. In his new role, Singh will oversee the next phase of growth in the company's mobility business and ensure safety of riders and drivers across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, a statement said. His appointment is effective immediately, it added. Singh was previously serving as Director Operations (India and South Asia) and Head of Cities.

"I'm delighted to announce that Prabh is replacing me as Uber's new President for India and South Asia, one of our fastest growing and most strategic markets. Prabh is a passionate and innovative leader and has been instrumental in helping build Uber from the ground up and established our category leadership in the ride-sharing market," Uber Regional General Manager for Asia Pacific Pradeep Parameswaran said. He exuded confidence that Singh will lead Uber India and South Asia on the path of profitability, further consolidate the company's partnership with public transport authorities, and expand 'Auto and Moto' to the next batch of cities, and build iconic teams.

"Uber is an integral part of the fabric of our cities and as they start moving again, we have prioritized the highest standards of safety, sustainability and service that our riders and drivers expect of us," Singh said. Singh will be supported in his new role by a regional leadership team. Key members include Joyjyoti Misra (Director for Legal Affairs), Satinder Bindra (Director Communications), Pavan Vaish (head of central operations), Rajiv Aggarwal (Director Policy), Shirish Andhare (Product Head), Neha Mathur (HR Head), Priyanshu Singh (Head of Community Operation) and Sanjay Gupta, who will now have an expanded role as Marketing Director India and APAC Rides Brand Marketing. Vidhya Duthaluru has been recently promoted as the global head of engineering for the customer care platform, while Pradeep Parameswaran has been elevated as Regional General Manager APAC.