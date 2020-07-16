Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dharmendra Pradhan co-chairs industry-level interaction held by USIBC

During these interactions, Minister Pradhan invited US companies and investors to engage and invest in India in new opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:26 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan co-chairs industry-level interaction held by USIBC
Shri Pradhan also talked about the far-reaching changes and policy reforms underway in the exploration and production sector in India. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)

In the run-up to the 2nd Ministerial meeting of India and US Strategic Energy Partnership, scheduled on 17 July 2020, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, on Wednesday, along with US Secretary of Energy, HE Dan Brouillette, co-Chaired industry-level interaction, organized by US-India Business Council (USIBC). The Minister had also separately Chaired an industry-level interaction organized by US-India Strategic Energy partnership (USISPF) on Tuesday.

Secretary, Ministry of PNG Shri Tarun Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to the US Mr Taranjit Sandhu, representatives of various Energy-related Ministries of Government of India and US and representatives from Indian and US companies also took part in this virtual meeting.

During these interactions, Minister Pradhan invited US companies and investors to engage and invest in India in new opportunities. He said that there have been a few collaborative efforts between Indian and American companies in this sector, but it is far below their potential.

He noted the resilience of the US-India Energy Partnership and characterized it as one of the most durable pillars on which India-US Strategic Partnership rests.

Shri Pradhan said that even during these challenging times, India and the US have been working in close collaboration, be it in stabilizing global energy markets or in collaborative efforts to address COVID-19. He said, "In today's turbulent world, one constant is –and always will be –the strength of our bilateral partnership."

Talking about the Strategic Energy Partnership, the Minister said that cooperation in the natural gas sector has been identified as a priority area. The Minister mentioned about several upcoming new opportunities in the field of LNG bunkering, LNG ISO container development, petrochemicals, bio-fuels, and Compressed Bio-Gas in the Indian energy sector.

Shri Pradhan also talked about the far-reaching changes and policy reforms underway in the exploration and production sector in India. He said that India will see an investment of over US$118 billion in oil and gas exploration as well as in setting up natural gas infrastructure, including the development of gas supply and distribution networks in the next five years as the country prepares to meet the needs of a fast-growing economy.

The Minister invited greater participation from the US companies during the next OALP and DSF bid rounds.

Describing the Industry Roundtables as timely, he said that the deliberations here will provide us with useful inputs from an industry perspective.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dumping of fly ash in Punjab's Mansa: NGT directs committee to submit report

The National Green Tribunal Thursday directed a committee to submit report on a plea seeking directions to Talwandi Sabo Power Limited TSPL in Punjabs Mansa town to pay environmental compensation for unscientific management of the fly ash. ...

Chris Evans promises to send 'Captain America' shield to boy who saved sister from dog attack

Hollywood star Chris Evans sent a sweet video message to a young boy who saved his sister from a dog attack and promised him to send the real Captain America shield. The actor sent a message to the six-year-old Bridger after his aunt Nicole...

African Energy Chamber to host introductory sessions to showcase Africa's vision

The 60-minute session will take place on 24 July 2020, registration is free at aecwebinars.com Executive Chairman, NJ Ayuk Senior Vice President, Verner Ayukegba Sergio Pugliese, President for Angola Leoncio Amada Nze, Executive President, ...

Delhi HC to hear on July 28 plea to close rear entrance of Cross River Mall's liquor shops

The Delhi High Court on Thursday listed on July 28 hearing a petition seeking directions to close the rear entrance of liquor shops in Shahdaras Cross River Mall claiming it is causing problems for residents as buyers start drinking on spot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020