Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 exacerbates decline in real estate bookings: Ind-Ra

The overall residential demand is expected to decline by over 25 per cent year-on-year in the current financial year FY21 due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic after registering a fall of 5 per cent in FY20, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-07-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:40 IST
COVID-19 exacerbates decline in real estate bookings: Ind-Ra
Disbursements from housing finance companies to the real estate sector declined steeply in FY20.. Image Credit: ANI

The overall residential demand is expected to decline by over 25 per cent year-on-year in the current financial year FY21 due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic after registering a fall of 5 per cent in FY20, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra). A stable demand combined with prudent launches by players had restored some supply-demand balance over FY18-19.

However, the COVID-19 related lockdown resulted in a rise of unsold inventory levels to over 15 quarters at end-FY20, said Ind-Ra in its latest credit news digest on India's residential real estate sector. Of the six key markets, Hyderabad and Bengaluru had the least quarter to sell inventory while Chennai had the maximum unsold inventory followed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region as of FYE20.

Residential sales were down 5 per cent year-on-year to 266 million square feet in FY20 across the top six cities in India. National Capital Region has seen the maximum decline in FY20 while Bengaluru saw a recovery. Hyderabad continued with its strong growth momentum in terms of the area sold. Besides, the affordable housing segment (homes valued up to Rs 50 lakh which grew steadily over FY17-19 saw the maximum decline in FY20.

The residential sector continues to underperform as an asset class, impacting investor demand. Hyderabad is the only market which has shown a price CAGR of a high single-digit, while the other markets have lagged behind with sub-par price CAGR of 1 to 2 per cent over the last five years. Moreover, disbursements from housing finance companies and wholesale non-banking financial companies to the real estate sector declined steeply in FY20. However, there was a slight uptick in the last quarter in disbursements by non-banking financial companies based on Ind-Ra estimates.

Grade-I residential players continue to generate strong sales due to the ongoing market consolidation. Pre-sales for the top 10 listed players grew about 7 per cent in FY20 to 32.3 million square feet. However, the agency believes that the sales will be hampered until the ongoing Covid-19 situation stabilises, and thus cash flows for these players could also come under pressure.

A recent publication by the Reserve Bank of India on Consumer Confidence Index and Future Expectations Index in May suggests changes in consumer sentiments and expectations of Indian people. Historically, Ind-Ra has evidenced a spill-over effect on real estate when these indices had dropped. Ind-Ra expects a longer-than-expected time to recovery for the real estate sector based on the steep drop indices in May. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. judge rejects settlement of Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse claims; The mobilizing power of the BTS ARMY and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Clickatell launches Chat Desk to help agents resolve customer queries

Clickatell Clickatell.com, a global leader in mobile communications and chat commerce, today announced the launch of Chat Desk, a digital contact centre solution that helps agents resolve customer queries and obtain customer insights in rea...

Netanyahu faces pushback over money-for-all coronavirus grants plan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu got a lukewarm reception on Thursday from his main coalition partner and the head of the central bank to a plan to grant money to all Israelis to kickstart the economy during the coronavirus crisis. Netanya...

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

Portfolio of 15 generic and over-the-counter OTC medicines from Sandoz division addresses urgent unmet needs of low- and lower-middle-income countries to treat patients with COVID-19 symptoms Portfolio will be sold at zero-profit to governm...

Oil giants including Exxon set first joint carbon target

A group of the worlds top oil companies, including Saudi Aramco, Chinas CNPC and Exxon Mobil, have for the first time set goals to cut their greenhouse gas emissions as a proportion of output, as pressure on the sectors climate stance grows...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020