Everhale Stretch N' Flex - Meet the women who have vouched to help women with osteoarthritis

Led by women entrepreneurs, Kerala-based Pharma Startup Everhale Pharmaceuticals launched an all-natural supplement - StretchN'Flex- with the aim to help women with osteoarthritis and inflammatory joint conditions live their life to the fullest.

ANI | Thrissur (Kerala) | Updated: 16-07-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 15:26 IST
Stretch N' Flex. Image Credit: ANI

Thrissur (Kerala) [India] July 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Led by women entrepreneurs, Kerala-based Pharma Startup Everhale Pharmaceuticals launched an all-natural supplement - StretchN'Flex- with the aim to help women with osteoarthritis and inflammatory joint conditions live their life to the fullest. Most women past the age of 50 discover osteoarthritis is the reason for their creaking knees, aching backs and shoulders, stiff necks, and knobby fingers. Suddenly life is only about dealing with osteoarthritis.

This is exactly what the founders of StretchN'Flex, Margaret, and Simi also faced. Plagued by continuous joint pain and swellings, they often felt restricted and limited in life. Be it handling everyday chores, playing their favorite sport, or engaging in fun activities with their children and grandchildren - joint pain always came in the way. However, this did not deter them - with the support of their family they went on to launch a product that would help women like them overcome joint aches and live a life sans limitation.

Getting started "We researched and brainstormed together and with every discussion, we got more and more excited and clearer that we definitely wanted to do this," shared Margaret, who has a Bachelor's in Economics and a Master's in Business Management, recounting their initial days.

Hailing from a family of pharmacologists in Kerala, both knew that the only solution to manage pain related to arthritis was to depend on harsh and potentially fatal analgesics, NSAIDs and cortisone - which have a wide range of adverse effects, drug interactions, and contraindications and fail to address the root cause of the problem. "We were surprised to know that the only way to manage arthritis symptoms was through harmful prescription drugs, NSAIDs, and pain-relievers -- which, honestly, can take a toll on your body! That didn't sit right with us," said Simi, one of the Co-founders of StretchN'Flex. "That's when we realized the need for a natural, healthy way to boost joint health," she added.

Drawing from their family's experience of pharma manufacturing and their knowledge of Business Management, the duo used natural extracts as the foundation of StretchN'Flex formulation. Stretch N' Flex uses a clinically researched formula consisting of ingredients that are heavily backed by new-age scientific studies and our oldest Ayurvedic Principles to alleviate joint pain and inflammation.

The drive "The idea behind StretchN'Flex was simple -to help women who suffer from arthritic joint pains in an all-natural way, without the adverse side effects of painkillers and analgesics," said Martha.

"We harness nature's healing power through Curcumin and Boswellia extracts - the only two ingredients in the product," added Martha. StretchN'Flex uses the purest and most bioavailable form of the ingredients so that it's easily absorbed and utilized by the body.

The groundwork It took the duo about ten months to establish the groundwork and start the bootstrapped brand. They spent time researching extensively, studied the effects of Curcumin on arthritis, and read numerous research papers to understand the benefits and anti-inflammatory properties of Curcumin and Boswellia and everything associated with it.

With enough understanding about the market, they launched the products on online platforms with affordability and quality at its core. The manufacturing facility is in Kerala, and all the ingredients are sourced from around the country. The duo claims that the product is completely gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO - containing no starch or dairy.

Launching during the pandemic The founders realized that pandemic and the lockdown have increased the need for a reliable solution that provides pain relief and joint comfort - when our movement is restricted. We stay and work from home all day long which involves long hours of sitting, further worsening joint pains, especially knee pain.

The team wanted to extend their support to the local community. They launched an awareness campaign on menopause and osteoarthritis, encouraging women to share their menopausal journey and struggles with osteoarthritis. Despite the challenges and achievements, Margaret and Simi are working towards the larger goal of helping women around the world suffering from arthritis, "Each day is a milestone towards this big goal."

StretchN'Flex is currently available in a one-month pack, containing 60 capsules, priced at Rs 999. The recommended dosage is two capsules per day. The company operates on a multichannel platform basis, with a mix of B2B and B2C models. StretchN'Flex is available across the world through the company website and its official Amazon store.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

