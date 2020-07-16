Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cochin Shipyard signs contracts to construct electric ferry for ASKO Maritime

Union Minister of State (I/C) Shri Mansukh Mandaviya praised the CSL for grabbing contract to build world's first fully automatic electric vessel for ASKO Maritime, Norway & laying historic milestone in Shipbuilding Industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:12 IST
Cochin Shipyard signs contracts to construct electric ferry for ASKO Maritime
Shri Mandaviya said that CSL grabbed the contract by competing with various global shipyards and with its good credibility & history. Image Credit: Twitter(@mansukhmandviya)

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi signed contracts for construction and supply of Two nos Autonomous Electric Ferry for ASKO Maritime AS, Norway with an option to build 2 more identical vessels.

Union Minister of State (I/C) Shri Mansukh Mandaviya praised the CSL for grabbing contract to build world's first fully automatic electric vessel for ASKO Maritime, Norway & laying historic milestone in Shipbuilding Industry. Shri Mandaviya said that CSL grabbed the contract by competing with various global shipyards and with its good credibility & history.

CSL is the largest commercial shipbuilder in India. The company clinched this prestigious export order from ASKO Maritime AS, the subsidiary group of Norges Gruppen ASA, one of the largest players in the Norwegian retail segment.

This Autonomous Electrical vessel project is an ambitious project in Norway partially funded by the Norwegian Government aimed at emission-free transport of goods across the Oslo fjord. These vessels will be managed by M/s. Massterly AS, the first company set up to take technical management and operate autonomous vessels, a joint venture between M/s. Kongsberg, the world leader in autonomous technology and M/s. Wilhelmsen, one of the largest Maritime shipping companies. Once in operation, this vessel will create a new benchmark for the merchant shipping world in the field of Autonomous Vessels with Zero Carbon Emission.

The 67 Mtr long vessels will initially be delivered as a Full-Electric Transport Ferry, powered by 1846 kWh capacity battery. After commissioning of autonomous equipment and field trials in Norway, it will operate as a fully autonomous ferry of ASKO that can transport 16 fully loaded Standard EU trailers in one go across the fjords. The Vessels are designed by Naval Dynamics Norway using Kongsberg Maritime systems, with detailed engineering to be carried out by CSL. They will be built under DNV GL Classification and flagged in Norway.

CSL won this export order after a detailed evaluation of various global shipyards and based on its value proposition to the customer. CSL's proven capability & track record to deliver world quality high-end vessels to prestigious clients in Western Europe also found favour with the Client. CSL holds this Contract, obtained within the current constraints posed by the pandemic, in high significance. CSL is already constructing 23 Hybrid Electric boats for the Kochi Water Metro.

This project is expected to catapult CSL into the league of premier Shipbuilding yards in the world capable of handling high tech vessel construction.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

CAG clarifies none of its officials asked to go in quarantine

The office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India has said that neither CAG nor its official has been asked to go in quarantine and the contents of news story captioned PAC Chairman, members, CAG in quarantine after Additional Director...

Actor Johnny Depp was punched by ex-wife Heard, UK court told

Actress Amber Heard punched her ex-husband and Hollywood star Johnny Depp during one of their heated arguments, striking him to protect her sister, Londons High Court was told on Thursday.Depp, 57, issuing the publisher of Britains Sun news...

Facebook studying EU court ruling on data transfer

Facebook said on Thursday it was looking at the implications of a European court ruling that deemed a transatlantic data transfer deal invalid because of concerns about U.S. surveillance. The ruling effectively ends the privileged access co...

After Man City, UEFA back in court for Trabzonspor ban case

Another European soccer club banned from the Champions League for breaking financial monitoring rules challenged UEFA at sports highest court on Thursday. Three days after Court of Arbitration for Sport judges overturned Manchester Citys tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020